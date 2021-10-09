They mistook him for a homeless person: The video of Nicolas Cage drunk and barefoot in a fancy restaurant

Nicolas Cage suffered a shameful episode in a fancy restaurant where he was. Images of the event circulate through digital platforms.

The Hollywood actor, who resides in Las Vegas, is 57 years old and continues in the arena of the entertainment world. She was recently on the cover of Interview magazine, where she also gave details about her life.

The protagonist of “Omen” has been married five times. The last time was in February 2021, with a 26-year-old Japanese girl, in an intimate ceremony held at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nicolas Cage was drunk and barefoot

Barefoot, drunk and mistaken for a homeless man. This is how Nicolas Cage was removed from the Lawry’s Prime Rib restaurant in Las Vegas, where he participated in some lawsuits, according to a video that was broadcast on social networks.

The images show how the producer was wearing leopard print pants, a black shirt and was sitting in an armchair, while a woman, apparently a site worker, tried to talk to him.

The American had trouble putting on his sandals and standing. In another clip it is observed how he was escorted to the outskirts of the place, while the discussion continued, despite the fact that he tried to enter again.









“It was in very bad shape”

“He was in very bad shape and walked barefoot. The staff told us that he had been sipping shots of 1980’s Macallan whiskey and tequila. He would yell at people and try to get into fights and then the staff asked him to leave“An anonymous source told The Sun.

The witness assured that another person from the premises ended up taking Nicolas Cage home, after the repetitive altercations that were recorded and broadcast.

This is not the first time that the actor has been involved in situations related to alcoholism. In fact, in 2019, he was filmed twice with similar attitudes.

This year has been crucial for the life of the star, who was one of the highest paid in the film industry two decades ago, because during the month of May her mother died after spending two weeks in the hospital.

