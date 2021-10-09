The Zara jacket suit that Emma Watson will wear is this

The British actress is one of the ones we like the most. Not only because of his film roles, but also because of his philanthropic trajectory which shows that Emma Watson has very clear ideas. Young Hermione is also a real representation of the role that made her known to the whole world in real life. And we also like it for its style.

Emma Watson in green jacket suitGtres

Precisely in these events, further from the hollywood glamor, Emma Watson takes advantage of her British style with more working. They are not more relaxed, but they are more adapted to real life. That is why it is inevitable to copy it. In one of these meetings the actress wore a spectacular jacket suit in printed bottle green … And the best thing is that we have found a suit in Zara that we know that the woman herself will love Emma Watson.









Zara jacket suitZara

The suit in question is from the New Collection of Zara. A suit with pants mid rise with a detail of darts on the front that we find for 29.95 euros and a matching jacket, with double-breasted but fitted and with shoulder pads. We found the blazer for 59.95 euros. The perfect suit to emulate the look from Emma Watson.

