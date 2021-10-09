The Weeknd Follows Angelina Jolie Footsteps as UN Goodwill Ambassador | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- The Weekend is following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie by joining the United Nations World Food Program What Goodwill Ambassador.

“The United Nations World Food Program is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I am passionate about addressing world hunger and helping people in need, “said the singer of “Can’t Feel My Face” by accepting the position in a special ceremony in The Angels on Thursday, according to a press release.

The Weeknd, 31, is known for his charitable endeavors and recently donated $ 1 million to the relief efforts of the PMA on Ethiopia after months of deadly violence, the organization said.

The Weeknd is said to be following in the footsteps of her friend Angelina Jolie.



The UN is in favor

“Whether you are acting or speaking about global hunger, the voice of The Weeknd is powerful and inspiring, matched only by her dedication to helping people around the world, ”said the director of WFP USA, Barron Reap, it’s a statement.

“We are honored that you have joined our mission. It will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of humanitarian workers to fight to ensure that no man, woman or child goes to bed hungry. ” Berron Segar.







Angelina Jolie is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations.



Jolie’s influence on The Weeknd

Movement of The Weeknd to join the cause reflects her new 46-year-old friend, Jolie, who became Goodwill Ambassador in 2001 and continued to hold the title for the next 11 years. She currently presides as a special envoy of the UN.

The actress of “Maleficent” and The Weeknd They recently sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving the hot spot Giorgio baldi on The Angels in July. And in the last month alone, the duo continued to fan the flames when they dined together at The Angels.

Jolie is currently in a nasty custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom he shares six children: Maddox, twenty, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

In the meantime, The Weeknd I had previously dated Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.