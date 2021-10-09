The unusual bad time that Matt Damon suffered in Australia and that almost left him out of Thor: Love and Thunder

A peculiar situation lived Matt Damon when he was preparing to record what would be his appearance in the Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Australia being one of the countries with the most restrictive measures regarding COVID, it was a problem for the actor to be able to enter to record his scenes in the expected fourth installment of the god of thunder.

According to what he explains to GQ, Damon had to wait at the border of the country since they did not let him enter, something that he himself said was not going to affect the production in a great way, but it did complicate comic parts of the film.

“There were government officials who called me and explained, unequivocally, that the only reason it entered was because production created jobs. Now, can production live without me? Yeah. But you start pulling jokes out of something that’s funny and, in the end, it’s not. “









As he explains, the authorities only let him in because of the employment options he generated when entering the country, something well received especially in pandemic settings.

Remember that Damon already had a stake in the Marvel universe after making a brief cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, playing Loki in a play in Asgard.

Will you have a participation like this again? We leave you his brief appearance in the saga.