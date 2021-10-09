the strong identity of the South Korean audiovisual

Film critic Quim Casas applauds South Korean production



The South Korean series ‘The Squid Game’ it hooks us for the same reason that in recent years we have been fascinated by a handful of films from this country. Sometimes we don’t quite understand, from our Western perspective, certain concepts. Sometimes we laugh at situations that in Korean culture and way of life are ordinary and tragic. I remember a sequence from ‘The host’, Bong Joon-ho’s third feature film, that takes place at a mass funeral. The characters cry convulsively, in a histrionic way, but this is the way it is in a reality that we do not understand, or now we understand better thanks to the flourishing and attractive South Korean audiovisual. ‘Parasites’, the latest from Bong Joon-ho, was the clear demonstration of how this particular imagery – although connected to certain European films of the 60s signed by Joseph Losey or Pier Paolo Pasolini – could reach us all with unusual success . Now it is the soap operas that play a similar role. The South Korean audiovisual industry has clearly seen the vein and is preparing to exploit it.

But the best thing about ‘The Squid Game’ is that everything he proposes is done from a personal conception, knowing that right now, what comes from that cinematography has a minimum guaranteed success. The series works with its weapons, without giving the viewer respite or conforming to their expectations. Park Chan-wook, the other great filmmaker of the moment, went to television in 2018 with an adaptation of John le Carré’s novel ‘The Girl with the Drum’. In its own way, it became Westernized. And now he is preparing ‘The Sympathizer’, a miseries for HBO with Robert Downey Jr. Bong Joon-ho debuted on Netflix four years ago with ‘Okja’, and that remains, today, his worst movie. But the creator of ‘The Squid Game’, Hwang Dong-hyuk, director and screenwriter with a short and little celebrated career, has not appealed to conventions other than those of his own country: the name of the series comes from a very popular children’s game in the 70s that here becomes anything but a playful experience.









And we return to the question from before. Why is it so hooked until it becomes another phenomenon of ‘streaming’ that does not stop? Undoubtedly because of its way of turning into a show, at first something comical, then quite devastating, a story clinging to the reality of the social and economic crises that surround us. Also because of its particular metric, that way of narrating without too many ellipsis and sometimes stretching situations the unspeakable, as happens on the other hand in Japanese manga and in almost all South Korean action films, lavish in details than any Western filmmaker They would seem most expendable to him. It is another imaginary, and that always comes in handy when ours runs out. It was more than half a century ago when the West discovered Akira Kurosawa and both the United States and Italy dedicated themselves to adapting his samurai stories in western form.

What happens in ‘The Squid Game’ seems to us both far and near. In fact, it handles some universal codes: the violent tests that its protagonists pass, culminating with the one that gives the series its title, evoke gladiator fights, role-playing games and video games. And its visible allegory about the capitalist system, although easy, is also an element to take into account: the creator of the series took note of events that occurred in 2009, when a South Korean car company left more than 2,500 workers on the streets , most of them occupied the plant and were violently evicted by the police. There is a final surprise in the series that turns its protagonist, player 456, into a weathervane of destiny. The story begins being a guy as crazy and not very empathetic as the protagonist of ‘The host’, but after the lived tests and the lost friends, nothing will be the same. The Korean audiovisual fascinates us, and it is not complacent.