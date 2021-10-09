The ‘ranking’ of the 7 films directed by George Clooney according to critics

Of course, the career in the cinema of the American George Clooney (b. 1961) began and has developed mainly in the interpretive field. It is, for example, Captain Charles Bosche in The thin red line (Terrence Malick, 1998), the leader of Ocean’s eleven, Chris Kelvin in Solaris (Steven Soderbergh, 2001, 2002), the protagonist of Michael clayton (Tony Gilroy, 2007) or Commander Matt Kowalski in Gravity (Alfonso Cuarón, 2013).

But also, and like other colleagues of his like Clint Eastwood, Denzel Washington or Jodie Foster, he has gone over to directing. And, despite his Oscar nominations for Good night and good luck and The Ides of March, the only important event that has recognized him with several awards is the Venice Festival, which has awarded him for the two aforementioned films and for Suburbicon.

Critical reviews of the feature films made by George Clooney

Warner Independent

This is the ranking of George Clooney’s best films based on area information Rotten tomatoes for critics:

Good night and good luck (2005): average grade of 8.1 out of 10 on 226 reviews. The Ides of March (2011): half of 7.4 on 247 reviews. Confessions of a dangerous mind (2002): half of 7.2 in 165 reviews. She is the party (2008): half of 5.8 on 170 reviews. Midnight sky (2020): half of 5.8 on 245 reviews. The Monuments Men (2014): half of 5.2 on 254 reviews. Suburbicon (2017): half of 4.9 on 261 reviews.

The opinion of moviegoers by Rotten Tomatoes

We went to Rotten Tomatoes again, but this time for the first ranking of George Clooney’s films according to the votes of its users:

Good night and good luck: average grade of 3.9 out of 5 with more than 100,000 votes. Confessions of a dangerous mind: half of 3.7 with more than 50,000 votes. The Ides of March: half of 3.6 with more than 50,000 votes. The Monuments Men: half of 3.1 with more than 50,000 votes. She is the party: half of 3 with more than 100,000 votes. Midnight sky: half of 2.3 with more than 1,000 votes. Suburbicon: half of 2.3 with more than 5,000 votes.

The opinion of IMDb moviegoers

Cross creek

On the other hand, these are the data that IMDb also provides us on the opinion of the public about the work of George Clooney:









Good night and good luck: average grade of 7.4 out of 10 with 95,944 votes. The Ides of March: half of 7.1 with 218,975 votes. Confessions of a dangerous mind: half of 7 with 86,205 votes. The Monuments Men: half of 6.1 with 128,066 votes. She is the party: half of 6 with 31,874 votes. Suburbicon: half of 5.7 with 42,311 votes. Midnight sky: half of 5.6 with 77,319 votes.

The opinion of Filmaffinity moviegoers

And finally, here is the information that Filmaffinity offers us about George Clooney:

Good night and good luck: average grade of 6.8 out of 10 with 31,624 votes. The Ides of March: half of 6.7 with 29,954 votes. Confessions of a dangerous mind: half of 6.4 with 8,368 votes. Suburbicon: half of 6 with 6,812 votes. The Monuments Men: half of 5.2 with 16,048 votes. She is the party: half of 5.1 with 3,756 votes. Midnight sky: half of 5 with 8,708 votes.

Conclusions about the best and worst of George Clooney

Miramax

Absolute unanimity is something strange in the opinions about the seventh art, but it seems that here everyone agrees: the best film directed by George Clooney to date is Good night and good luck both for the specialized critics and for the voters of Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb and Filmaffinity. And in all four rankings they follow him The Ides of March and Confessions of a dangerous mind in second and third place respectively, both dancing on the spot for Rotten Tomatoes moviegoers.

However, there is not so much concord when it comes to the worst feature film From The American Filmmaker: If Critics And Viewers Voting On Rotten Tomatoes Point Suburbicon For such sad consideration, those of IMDb and Filmaffinity lean towards Midnight sky.