Sunday, October 10, 2021
Celebrity

The ‘ranking’ of the 7 films directed by George Clooney according to critics

By Arjun Sethi
0
54




Of course, the career in the cinema of the American George Clooney (b. 1961) began and has developed mainly in the interpretive field. It is, for example, Captain Charles Bosche in The thin red line (Terrence Malick, 1998), the leader of Ocean’s eleven, Chris Kelvin in Solaris (Steven Soderbergh, 2001, 2002), the protagonist of Michael clayton (Tony Gilroy, 2007) or Commander Matt Kowalski in Gravity (Alfonso Cuarón, 2013).

But also, and like other colleagues of his like Clint Eastwood, Denzel Washington or Jodie Foster, he has gone over to directing. And, despite his Oscar nominations for Good night and good luck and The Ides of March, the only important event that has recognized him with several awards is the Venice Festival, which has awarded him for the two aforementioned films and for Suburbicon.

Critical reviews of the feature films made by George Clooney

Warner Independent

This is the ranking of George Clooney’s best films based on area information Rotten tomatoes for critics:

  1. Good night and good luck (2005): average grade of 8.1 out of 10 on 226 reviews.
  2. The Ides of March (2011): half of 7.4 on 247 reviews.
  3. Confessions of a dangerous mind (2002): half of 7.2 in 165 reviews.
  4. She is the party (2008): half of 5.8 on 170 reviews.
  5. Midnight sky (2020): half of 5.8 on 245 reviews.
  6. The Monuments Men (2014): half of 5.2 on 254 reviews.
  7. Suburbicon (2017): half of 4.9 on 261 reviews.

The opinion of moviegoers by Rotten Tomatoes

We went to Rotten Tomatoes again, but this time for the first ranking of George Clooney’s films according to the votes of its users:

  1. Good night and good luck: average grade of 3.9 out of 5 with more than 100,000 votes.
  2. Confessions of a dangerous mind: half of 3.7 with more than 50,000 votes.
  3. The Ides of March: half of 3.6 with more than 50,000 votes.
  4. The Monuments Men: half of 3.1 with more than 50,000 votes.
  5. She is the party: half of 3 with more than 100,000 votes.
  6. Midnight sky: half of 2.3 with more than 1,000 votes.
  7. Suburbicon: half of 2.3 with more than 5,000 votes.

The opinion of IMDb moviegoers

Cross creek

On the other hand, these are the data that IMDb also provides us on the opinion of the public about the work of George Clooney:





Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
