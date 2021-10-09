The networks burn for the price of the restaurants of Salt Bae: “It is cheaper to fly”

Rose to fame in 2017 thanks to a viral video in which it showed its main hallmark: the peculiar way of dressing the meat. And since then his popularity and success have grown at the same rate as his bank account. But the turkish Nusret Gökçe (37), better known as Salt Bae, has been in the eye of the hurricane for a few days having transcended one of the tickets from his London location.

Because that is one of its hallmarks. Somehow, has been able to evolve from apprentice butcher to businessman. In 2010 he opened his first restaurant in Istanbul and little by little he has grown his empire after opening stores in such important places Abu Dhabi, Doha, Miami, New York, Dallas, Boston, Beverley Hills, Mykonos or the one in the English capital, which it was inaugurated on September 23rd.

Dressed in round sunglasses from which he does not separate himself, the Turk delights the diners with a show which includes curious ways of cutting meat, its specialty, and its now classic finish letting the salt slide down its elbow. But so much paraphernalia does not justify the amount that must be spent to enjoy the food and the ‘experience’.

“It is cheaper to fly and eat at the Turkish restaurant in Salt Bae than to go to the one in London”, Denounced a Twitter user who shared a ticket of 1,812 pounds -more than 2,000 euros- which included prices as gross as 630 pounds for a giant ‘Tomahawk’ – a piece of house-brand meat – or 100 pounds for a hamburger.

But everything that surrounds the chef is so excessive and eccentric that it is not possible to know where the person ends and the character that many adore begins. It’s more, its restaurants, especially the one in Mykonos, are an endless catwalk of celebrities who stick cakes for attending the performance.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, Jason Statham, Mbappé, Benzema, Mancini, Conor McGregor, Infantino, Abramovich or the already disappeared Diego Armando MaradonaAmong many others, they have enjoyed their cuisine and all the paraphernalia that surrounds it. Such is his fame, that even stars like Rihanna They have worn t-shirts with his iconic gesture.

it actually owns that salt bae is making dishes that resemble something i would have cooked up for myself at 3am aged 19 and people are paying absurd sums for them. good for him pic.twitter.com/ZLFygtQsoB – Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) September 30, 2021

However, in the real world, that of people for whom it is difficult to make ends meet, outrage runs rampant and criticism multiplies. “Salt Bae prepares dishes that look like something she would have cooked for me as a 19-year-old at 3 a.m. and people pay absurd sums for them. Good for him ”, says another user.

And if that was not enough, Salt Bae announced late last month that Ibiza It would add to the list of places where it will continue to do its thing with the opening of a new restaurant. Curiously, the Turkish chef does not stitch without a thread since he starts new projects in places where it is assumed that part of its inhabitants and tourists have good purchasing power. Some call him a scammer, but there is no denying that the character turns everything he touches into gold.