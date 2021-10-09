The Equalizer – serielistas | Serialists

Many know The Equalizer thanks to Denzel Washington movies. Others will remember the original series from the 80s. And, from 2021, many others will do so through the revision of the story proposed by their new television adaptation. That’s how it is The Equalizer, the third title to join this action and social justice franchise.

The protagonist of this new installment is Robyn McCall. Apparently, she is a simple single mother from New York, although the reality is very different. Thanks to his enigmatic past, he uses his many abilities to help those who have nowhere to turn, becoming the guardian angel and defender of the defenseless in an attempt to redeem her own past.

A story that has evolved over the years. The protagonist of the original series of the 80s was Robert McCall, a former undercover agent for an unnamed intelligence organization now working as a private investigator and protector, played by the British actor Edward Woodward.

In the 2010s, Denzel Washington reprises the role of Robert McCall, but with numerous changes. Now he lives in Boston and has a regular job with which he tries to forget his enigmatic past. However, he has to use his skills again to defend a prostitute he has befriended and who is under the control of the Russian mafia.

The 2021 series recovers the spirit of the original and refocuses on investigating work and, in this case, at Robyn’s maternity ward. In addition, the character also recovers, more or less, his iconic car: at that time he was driving a Jaguar XJ6, while now he is driving a more modern 2017 Jaguar F-Pace.

To recover the classic character, they counted on the scriptwriter Andrew W. Marlowe as a showrunner, known both in film and television and mainly in the latter for being the creator of Castle. Next to him was Terri Edda Miller, with whom she began working on the Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic series and ended up becoming her regular collaborator.

As for the cast, the heiress to McCall’s character has been Queen latifah (Star). The rest of the cast, although with similar roles to those that were already in the original, is new. Those chosen to embody them were Tory kittles (True Detective), Adam Goldberg (Revenge), Lorraine Toussaint (Rosewood), Chris Noth (Sex in New York) and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The Equalizer brings back an action-packed story about social justice and defending the innocent in the face of the system’s impassivity. This version recovers the spirit of the original and offers us the point of view of a single mother who has to balance her family with her duty.