The documentary Colonia Dignidad: a German sect in Chile revives political tensions in the Piñera government | the daily

“You are a closed, autonomous community. Are they Nazis or Communists? ”, They asked, in one of the many archive interviews in this documentary, a member of the Colonia Dignidad. The woman rejects the options: she clarifies that they are fervently anti-communists and that in Germany many of them were persecuted by the Nazis. From the outside, we could introduce a nuance: they are not Nazis, but post-Nazis, a possible materialization of several nightmares of Hitler and company, but stripped of pagan paraphernalia and provided with Christian symbolism.

Colonia Dignidad has been in the headlines for at least four decades, although the community was established in Chile in 1961. Its leader, Paul Schäfer, was a nurse in the German army in World War II, and became a Baptist pastor after the At the end of the conflict, he was expelled from his congregation due to complaints from family members and was convicted of pedophilia, for which he fled Germany and, thanks to his contact with the Chilean ambassador, obtained a 3,000-hectare piece of land in the Maule region, where settled with about 300 compatriots.

In Chile, Schäfer continued to abuse minors and expanded the magnitude of his crimes to levels difficult to believe: Colonia Dignidad was one of the places from which the coup d’état against Allende in 1973 was prepared, it was a site of torture and murder of political opponents used by the DINA, the Chilean secret police, and functioned as a financial tool for the Pinochet regime.

The complaints against the Schäfer community date back to the 80s, but his enormous network of influences kept him safe until the last years of the 20th century, when he fled again, now to Argentina, where he was captured in 2005. He died five years later, in a Santiago prison, where he was serving sentences for child sexual abuse, rape, kidnapping, dishonest abuse and illegal possession of firearms and explosives. He was not tried for his collaboration with murderers and torturers.

Minister friend

Salo Luna, one of the victims, is the main narrator of Colonia Dignidad: a German sect in Chile, the Wilfried Huismann documentary that Netflix premiered a few days ago. Focused on testimonies from followers and those abused by Schäfer, the documentary accumulates surprising records for how abundant and early; there are even color footage of the leader of the sect on a tour of the Middle East prior to his arrival in our region, and the audio of several of his speeches is shocking due to its concentration of evil and capacity for manipulation.









Dosed into six chapters, the miniseries chronologically follows the growth in power and damage capacity of Colonia Dignidad, which is still active today under the name of “Villa Baviera.” His interaction with the most reactionary in Chilean politics is also a sum of horror, starting with Roberto Thieme – former leader of the far-right movement Patria y Libertad and now a “respectable” interviewee who is scandalized by the crimes of the military, but who he does not hesitate to reaffirm that the communists of the Allende government had to be eliminated — and they come to Augusto Pinochet himself, who visited the sect several times.

The story, however, has other twists. Although the series does not emphasize it, the first to investigate the colony after the democratic restoration is Luis Henríquez, one of the policemen assigned to accompany Allende on September 11, 1973, the day the coup plotters attacked the presidential palace in La Currency.

More complex is the present of another of those who appears in the documentary, the politician Hernán Larraín, current minister of – oh, irony – Justice and Human Rights in the government of Sebastián Piñera. His appearance in the documentary as one of Schäfer’s defenders has once again cast doubt on the suitability of the leader of the conservative UDI for the position he occupies, especially since German media, such as Deutsche Welle, have accused him of obstructing until today investigations into the sect, which include the search for the remains of the disappeared on their land.

Colonia Dignidad It is not the first audiovisual on this subject – journalistic material abounds on YouTube and there are also fictions, such as a Chilean series Dignity and the german movie Cologne, with Emma Watson and Daniel Brühl – but it is the one that most consistently reveals the various levels of horror, secrecy and impunity of Schäfer’s project.

Perhaps its weak point is the lack of research on the prosperity of the sect. It alludes to a crushed stone business and then intermediation in the sale of weapons is mentioned, but it is not possible to explain the scheme that allowed Schäfer and his henchmen to achieve the ability to manipulate the judicial system, for example. In this superficial treatment of the financial, the documentary seems to inherit the limitations to understand the substance of the matter shown by the victims abused by Schäfer, who, after all, were only children and young people.

Nor is the true nature of the relationship between the Colony and the German state very clear. There are quite a few dark spots, such as the recent dismissal in a German court of the doctor Harmut Hopp, a collaborator of Schäfer that the documentary does not mention.

Instead, the lack of a direct explanation for the magnetism exercised by the evil leader of the sect is understandable: there you would have to mess with thousands of years of massive preparation for irrational obedience to a charismatic figure. Schäfer’s reaction when compared to Hitler, according to an early contributor, was as ambiguous as it was revealing.