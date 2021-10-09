The Departed | Matt Damon | Mark Wahberg | Leonardo Dicaprio | Jack Nicholson | Megaoperative | Pelas and Series | Francisco de Piérola | CULTURE

In 2006, Martin Scorsese released the film The Departed, played by Leonardo Dicaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Alec Baldwin and a luxurious cast. The film won 4 Oscars, including Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Editing, and was ranked as the 44th best film of all time, according to IMDb rankings.

The film tells the story of two infiltrators: a policeman posing as a criminal, played by Damon, and a criminal posing as a policeman, played by DiCaprio. It’s a constant cat and mouse chase with the Italian-American director’s own mafia style, but this time in Boston, the birthplace of those of Irish descent.

I couldn’t help but think of this movie with the police operation that took place this week in Junín, which linked a criminal organization with pencils and hats. This mega-operative, like any other, depends on the speed and spontaneity of its actions to function. The lightning warns us of the arrival of thunder. But, if the criminal knows what is going to happen, he can take the precautions to escape, hide evidence or, worse still, leave behind the trail of an unstarted thread.









In The Departed we see Matt Damon, pretending to be the ideal cop. You don’t run a red light or kill a fly. But in reality this mask allows him to get away with it and alert Jack Nicholson about all the moves that are planned against him. This cry of warning allows the Irish mobster to prepare ahead of time and leave only the crumbs of food to the police, making the link to him impossible to trace.

The police officers are satisfied with the result because something is better than nothing, but they cannot understand how they could anticipate their moves. The operations make it possible to arrest dozens of criminals, but none of them is a head, all of them are thieves.

Something similar happened in recent weeks. The operation that was to be carried out weeks ago, without prior notice, was stopped by habeas corpus. This allowed the prosecution to find enough material to carry out an important case, but we will never know the real consequences of what it could be if it was carried out on the original date, before the criminals are notified. Smells like infiltrated.

Guillermo Rossini