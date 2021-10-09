The best years of your life: how the 1.0 trend boom is taking over

“Goodbye, baby,” he said goodbye

Arnold schwarzenegger in 1991. We did not realize that the phrase hid a promise of return. Terminator would not return alone: ​​from the catwalks to technology, through decoration and the series that most hook us, the 90s are the mirror in which we desperately seek to look at ourselves today. Is it a symptom of the cyclical rhythms of fashion or is there a deeper reason for this kind of homelessness 1.0? According to Pilar García Flórez, psychologist at TherapyChat, what makes the last decade of the 20th century so special is that “on the one hand, enough time has passed for society and culture to have changed; and on the other hand, what was experienced at that time is already part of the past, something that we cannot see or obtain ». There is, as the psychologist explains, something emotional and commercial in this melancholic gaze: «People who were children or adolescents in the 90s, today are generally adults with a job and, therefore, income. Marketing strategies know it, they tempt us with products related to that era, “he explains.

Within this trend is part of Ikea’s Caught in the 90s campaign, which goes further and includes a reality show in which six contestants from a generation that does not know life without the Swedish decoration giant are condemned to live in a house of the late twentieth century. Laura Durán, director of marketing and insights at Ikea, tells us that the firm «arrived in Spain in 1996 and has many similarities with the boys and girls who were born in that decade and who, like Ikea, have a vision of the world in the that the search for change, the taste for aesthetic, orderly and functional spaces, and the awareness of sustainability are very relevant ”. In fact, many pieces from their 90s catalogs are still on sale today, for example, two icons of children’s furniture: the Antilop high chair and the Mammut highchair. Who

they premiered these seats 30 years ago, today they seat their children on the same furniture.

Another peculiarity of nostalgia for the grunge era: it is more accused by those who cannot even remember it, such as Gigi Hadid who, although she was born in 1995, has an account on Instagram for the photos she takes with disposable cameras. More tests? The styles with which the street style queens (Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid or Hailey Bieber) exert their influence seem to be taken from the wardrobes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or Cameron Diaz. In fact, Kendall Jenner replicated Paris Hilton’s signature metallic dress. The nineties residue of both Rosalía’s polygon aesthetic and Dua Lipa’s disco rhythms (which he titled a Future Nostalgia album); and the coexistence on the red carpet of the incombustible icons of the 90s (Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow or Claudia Schiffer) with the daughters of their generation mates (Maya Hawke, Lily Rose Depp or the apotheosis of Cindy Crawford with Kaia Gerber and that of Kate Moss with Lila Grace, two tandems present in the last Fashion Weeks in New York and Milan) are examples of our fixation on Generation X. «On the street I think

a 90’s trend is evident, especially in youth ”, also recognizes Guillermo García-Badell, director of the Higher Center for Fashion Design at the Polytechnic University of Madrid. «Sports brands, sneakers or T-shirts with big logos of Nike, Adidas or Reebok are back; The ripped jeans and jackets return with badges and written messages with Edding. It is a trend that joins the growth of the second hand industry, since many of these garments are bought in vintage stores or taken directly from the parents’ closets ”, observes García-Badell. That Marie Kondo and Wallapop were able to build their empires is largely due to the cumulative consumerism of the GBS generation.









Look from Dolce & Gabbana’s Ready to wear fall 2021 collection

The obsession for the 90s is not random in the opinion of the academic. «Nirvana’s Nevermind turns 30 at the same time as The Strokes This is It ‘turns 20: the decade thus passed between these two albums, which I think also

describe the aesthetics of the time and its evolution. As a common point, adolescence, youth, with their energy and insecurity. In between, 10 years in which innocence was lost and, in a sense, spontaneity. Both are great albums, but no one is aware that Kurt Cobain was much less prepared for fame than Julian Casablancas and his bandmates were, ”García-Badell argues.

Not only music and fashion have the radar set in the 90s: this Christmas The Matrix Resurrections will be released (coinciding with the near canonization of its protagonist, Keanu Reeves); showrunner Ryan Murphy is already immersed in the production of American Love Story, the miniseries that will tell the love story between John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (his death was as tragic as the influence of his image on minimalist fashion from today); and the series The Crown and the movie Spencer (hitting theaters in November) are basically exquisitely set hagiographies of the

90s icon par excellence: Lady Di. The journalist Paloma Rando, scriptwriter and television and film critic, has also observed the phenomenon in Spanish fiction: “I think the greatest example of nostalgia for the 90s that we have seen recently on television is Veneno. Cristina herself is a tragic and sordid icon of the time when she became famous, the 90s. The Javis do not renounce that sordidness and, at the same time, they make the character turn his story into an almost fairy tale. fairies to move on, which is basically making nostalgia conscious. ‘

Rando reminds us that this feeling is one of the oldest friends in fiction. «As a resource, it works

from The Odyssey, which is above all a story of nostalgia, of returning to what you were and your home. In uncertain times like the ones we go through, nostalgia works very well because it is a fantasy that is easy to hold onto. It is easy to idealize past times remembering only the positive of them, because in addition to recalling certain virtues of that time – in a very selective way, because our memory stays with the good – in reality what is remembered is who we were 30 years ago, that is, younger and with more road ahead. It is a fantasy to hold on to and it is human to take refuge in it, but it has very short legs: At age 10, the next generation is already suffering bouts of nostalgia for their own youth in a later decade. Nostalgia happens like electrical appliances, which have programmed obsolescence. I think that the 90’s is mainly due to the fact that those who were adolescents back then are now adults who tell their own stories and miss their early youth, “concludes the screenwriter.