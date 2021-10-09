The best movies of a titan named Denzel Washington

Born in New York in the mid-fifties, Denzel Washington He is without a doubt one of the favorite familiar faces in the business of making movies, and also among his audiences.

One of those industry professionals who is capable of like to those who put the money, to those who go to see the movies at the cinema and make the correct transfer of the money from the second to the first. Through the cinema tickets, you understand me.

But he is also a more than solvent actor. Washington has won three Golden Globes, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Tony and two Academy Awards, almost nothing.

Denzel Washington Movies You Can’t Stop Watching

This ideal compendium makes it unbeatable for commercial cinema, but also for when you want to go further. In this way, Washington has known how to play between the most accessible and successful action but also with roles that demonstrate its worth as an acting professional.

Today from The Medizine we leave you with the best films of a New Yorker who, thanks to his talent for acting, ended up being one of the More popular of the entire Hollywood industry.

“The Flight” (Robert Zemeckis, 2012)

Heroes are never 100% and neither are villains.

The ever-effective Robert Zemeckis played with it in this story based on real events in which Denzel Washington was – as he usually is – magnificent. Cinema in capital letters.

“American Gangster” (Ridley Scott, 2007)

The legendary gangster Frank lucas directed neither more nor less than by Ridley Scott and starring Washington, an almost unbeatable tandem.

Neither would some fancy secondary and a great soundtrack for a remarkably high movie.

“Hidden Plan” (Spike Lee, 2006)

Spike lee It more than proved that he could also be a director mercenary for the studios and throwing himself behind a thriller in ink of blockbuster.

The result was magnificent, even more so knowing that the story in the hands of anyone else could have been much more routine.

“Training Day” (Antoine Fuqua, 2001)

Oscar (deserved) to Washington for one of the few papers of villain of his entire career.

Survival on the streets of Los Angeles from the point of view of the -corrupt- police. It was also the leap into the eyes of the world of the talented Antoine Fuqua.

“Hurricane Carter” (Norman Jewison, 1999)

Good movie exercise for him biopic from Robin “Hurricane” Carter. A good film (with a great soundtrack) and a lot of social message in which the best thing is what you already know: Washington.

“He Got Game” (Spike Lee, 1998)

Spike Lee was counting on Washington again for a wonderful e undervalued movie in which basketball is almost the least of it.

An eye-catching cast (includes Ray Allen or Milla Jojovich) for a film about freedom, money, ambition or family. Fabulous

“Red Tide” (Tony Scott, 1995)

The very brother Tony scott headed to Washington for one of his most celebrated and effective blockbusters.

An underwater nuclear story in which the actor shares the limelight with nothing more and nothing less than Gene Hackman.

“Philadelphia” (Jonathan Demme, 1993)

One of the most popular and successful dramas of the nineties they had Denzel Washington as a co-star, playing the lawyer.

An outstanding film, which had a huge impact and – on the way – made a lot of money. We will not forget an immense Tom Hanks, of course.

“Much ado about nothing” (Kenneth Branagh, 1993)

If you have to make a good movie about Shakespeare You have to call Kenneth Brannagh, and that’s how it was.

Denzel Washington with himself Branagh, Emma Thompson and Keanu Reeves in a commercial and efficient revision of the classic.

“Malcolm X” (Spike Lee, 1992)

Nobody better than Spike Lee to direct the biopic from Malcolm X and no one better than Denzel to play it.

Not only because of his acting talent, but also because of his incredible physical resemblance. Majestic exercise in cinema for a perfect film, although perhaps it is excessive in its duration.