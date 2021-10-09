The best and worst dresses of the week

Aitana has become one of the protagonists of this first week of October with her suggestive styling to attend the nominees dinner for the 40 Music Awards. Also Chiara Ferragni, with an ideal style for these weeks of halftime, and Penelope Cruz, with a black LBD, have surprised for good with their looks.

On the contrary, Belén Esteban or Kim Kardashian have attracted attention for the worse with some ‘outfits’ that are difficult to defend. These have been the most outstanding outfits, for better and for worse, of the week:

Top six

Aitana Ocaña has exuded sensuality and style at the Los 40 Music Awards event with a two-piece made up of a black blazer and shorts. A minimalist style signed by Fendi that wears without a bra to achieve the effect of an infinity neckline and beautiful strass sandals with ‘strass’.

Aitana at the Los 40 event in Ibiza German Lama / EP

Chiara Ferragni has the perfect fall look. The Italian businesswoman combines an ‘oversize’ style blazer and a mini skirt, both leather-effect garments, with a brown knit sweater. A style that follows several of this season’s trends with black over the knee boots and the brown Lady Dior bag.

Chiara Ferragni at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan Instagram @chiaraferragni

Jennifer Lawrence has one of the most comfortable and easy-to-imitate looks for these halftime weeks. The actress shows off her maternity curves in a long ‘midi’ sweater and skirt in a lingerie style that she combines with black men’s shoes and Dior’s Saddle bag.

Jennifer Lawrence walks pregnancy in New York GTRES

Stella McCartney surrenders to the fashion of the houndstooth print with an ideal ‘effortless’ styling. The designer opts for a maxi coat with this print to accompany her brown outfit consisting of a knitted sweater and leather-effect pants. Finish off the look with white sneakers and a chain bag.

Designer Stella McCartney in Paris





GTRES

Penelope Cruz has dazzled during her visit to ‘El Hormiguero’ with a black minidress by Alessandra Rich. The actress is spectacular with a sleeve design with marked shoulders, a garter neck and two jewel button details. An ideal look that combines with fishnet stockings and black platform sandals.

Penelope Cruz in ‘El Hormiguero’ Twitter El_Hormiguero

Shaila Dúrcal joins the trend of the blazer with leggings with this flattering outfit that stands out for her dusty pink blazer and black skinny pants. Unlike Aitana, the singer does opt for a black top to show off with the jacket.

Shaila Dúrcal at the El Corte Inglés “Encendido Rosa” event to commemorate the International Day to Fight Breast Cancer GTRES

The worst four

Belén Esteban has not been successful with the top that she has chosen to combine with her white jacket and pants suit. The feathers of the top, which add volume to the look, do not quite fit in with the jacket, so it would have been better to opt for a plain garment or to wear it directly without the blazer.

Belén Esteban at the presentation of her signature “Sabores de la Esteban” in Madrid JON-ARRILLAGA

Alfred Garcia has not left indifferent with his look to attend the nominees dinner of The 40 Music Awards. The Catalan has worn a transparent nude shirt with black high-waisted pants, a mixture that does not convince.

Alfred Garcia at the Los 40 Principales event in Ibiza Jesus Briones

Natalia Lacunza has also not gone unnoticed at the same event with her technical fabric dress with pockets that she wears with torn fishnet stockings and socks that protrude above the platform ankle boots.

Natalia Lacunza at the Los 40 event in Ibiza German Lama / EP

Kim Kardashian continues to impress with her black ‘total looks’ quite complicated to defend. The businesswoman has been seen on the streets of New York in a padded maxi vest, leather dress with openings and matching over-the-knee boots. A style that ends with a black cap and garnet bag and gloves.

Kim Kardashian with her extravagant look in New York Dylan Travis / ABACA

