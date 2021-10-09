the animated film that celebrates Latin fauna with Sofía Vergara and countless Latin stars

Who will be part of the cast of ‘Koati’?

If you are a fan of nature, animals and funny plots, you cannot miss this movie in the company of your whole family. And although we have plenty of reasons to see this new film in theaters, we have more than 25 GOOD reasons not to miss you ‘Koati’, since in addition to having the partition of Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony, you can enjoy the great talent of Evaluna Montaner (yes, the star of ‘Club 57’ and Camilo’s wife), Eduardo Franco (from ‘Stranger Things’) and Daniel Sosa, along with the actress nominated for Oscar, Adriana barraza and the actor and producer, Joe manganiello (Sofia Vergara’s husband and of course, a member of ‘Justice League’).

‘Koti’ is a comedy with a beautiful message that we can all be heroes if, despite our imperfections and fears, we fight for a better world. Today we need more real heroes like our characters. ‘Koati’ is an invitation to celebrate our strength, our environmental wealth, our music and our values ​​”–Evaluna Montaner.







It also features special entries from digital celebrities. Street and Poché, the urban music star and winner of the Latin Grammy, Karol G, the pioneer of ‘Speakertainment’ in Spanish Regina Carrot, the urban genre sensation The ghetto, actor and producer, Manolo gonzalez, next to the infantile revelation Salomé Rodríguez Ospina, and the first Venezuelan actor, Orlando Urdaneta.

But as if that weren’t enough, Sebas will be part of the main cast: ‘I’m happy to be part of Koati, an animated film, fun, full of adventure, laughter, which reminds us of the value of caring for and respecting our community, friends, family and honoring nature. It introduces the world to our jungles and animals with incredible magical realism. Koati It is a gift from Latin America to the world, ‘revealed the driver, who plays Nachi, a rebellious and adventurous coati.