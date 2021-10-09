Saturday, October 9, 2021
The 9 most expensive series to produce in history

By Hasan Sheikh
It is becoming more and more common for a single chapter to cost two figures of million euros

'Game of Thrones' is one of the most successful and most expensive series in history

The fierce struggle between the main streaming platforms has made the series increasingly expensive to make. The competition is fierce and the audience is very selective. For this reason, streaming services are cured in health and allocate as much budget as possible to their series.

Netflix, Amazon Primer Video, Disney +, HBO or Apple TV + do not mind allocating many several million euros for their series to achieve the appropriate quality. These are the series whose episodes cost the most money:

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon earn 2 million per episode.

9

The Morning Show

€ 12.67 million per episode

This series of newscasts and ego conflicts has to pay the salaries of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

The Mandalorian

8

The Mandalorian

€ 12.67 million per episode

With all the technology and resources behind this series in the Star Wars universe, it is normal that so much money is allocated per episode. The Volume it does not pay for itself.




Horizontal

7

Game of Thrones

€ 12.67 million per episode

During the first seasons it was relatively cheap to produce this series. Each episode cost several million euros but as it became famous, the amount allocated to a single episode shot up to double digits.

Teh get down

6

The Get Down

€ 13.5 million per episode

This musical series has spared no expense. The investment in chapters starts at 8.45 million euros and goes to double digits on some occasions.

Teh Pacifici

5

The Pacific

16.9 million euros per episode

Representing a war is never easy and more if you want to do without special effects and bet on completely real visual effects.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in 'Scarlet Witch and Vision'.

4

Scarlet Witch and the Vision

€ 21.5 million per episode

It was the first Disney + series about the MCU. The bar had to be set very high – and it was achieved – and there was no consideration when it came to spending money. According to the specialized portal Marvel Studio News, the idea is to allocate 25 million dollars for each episode in all series.

Anthony Mackie is Falcon and Sebastian Stan is the Winter Soldier

3

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

€ 21.5 million per episode

The fiction centered on Sam Wilson and his path to becoming the new Captain America took a large part of the budget in chapters.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios' LOKI exclusively on Disney +. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

2

Loki

€ 21.5 million per episode

The most recent Disney + and Marvel series was a huge success. The best of the three superhero fictions despite having a similar budget.

The Lord of the Rings prequel

1

The Lord of the rings

€ 49 million per episode

The new Amazon Prime Video series, which serves as a prequel to the well-known trilogy directed by Peter Jackson, takes the cake with 390 million euros of budget for the first season. Never before has an economic display like this been seen in a series.

