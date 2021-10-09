The 8 most uneven couples on the screen

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg: Potluck Dinner Party

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg pose with brownies for their VH1 show photo

Is there a more unequal television couple – or more unexpectedly charming – than the one formed by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart? No one would have ever dared to put them together. In itself, associating the rapper and the television housewife seemed like an odd choice. However, the chemistry they show in the series Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, from VH1, it’s undeniable. So much so that the public approved them once they realized the charm of this duo.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman: X-Men Origins

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds joke around at a Christmas party

This pair wins the title of bromance most popular on the internet. Both actors, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh JackmanThey have had a false dispute since 2009, but in reality they are very close friends. They met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), and Reynolds has made fun of the film in his films of Deadpool. Both enemies they have made pseudo-destruction announcements about each other, and these disputes often escalate on their social media.

Reynolds and Jackman reached a truce, but it is clear that their feud still stands. Jackman was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2008 and Reynolds claimed the title in 2010, often brought up in their mutual taunts.

In 2015, Reynolds got her prosthetic Deadpool and mimicked his friend’s Australian accent in a video Jackman posted on Twitter: “Good morning buddy! This is Hugh Jackman, just to remind you to vote for the Sexiest Man Alive in People. The cover is about to come out, ”Reynolds said.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson: Jumanji and Central Intelligence

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in a scene from Central Intelligence

Reynolds and Jackman have a bromance so strong they can’t hide it. But they are not the only Hollywood duo to express their feelings on their networks in a hilariously obnoxious way, just like a teenage couple who have been in love for two minutes would. Such is the case of Kevin hart and Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Over the past few years, these two have been a lot of fun to see so much inside -in Jumanji I and II and Central Intelligence– as off screen.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny De Vito: Twins

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny De Vito in Twins movie poster

Surely this pair is not as uneven as others. Their friendship was born during the filming of Twins (1988), so much so that Schwarzenegger remembers how DeVito made him forget his lines during filming: “He is a brutal joker”. The chemistry between them is so great that the director Ivan Reitman plans to make a sequel to the Twins. Only it would have a much more fun touch when recruiting Tracy morgan to play the lost brother of this duo.

The film achieved commercial success with a worldwide box office gross of $ 216 million. The actors, instead of collecting their salaries, agreed with the production company to keep 20% of the profits. This caused both of them to have a much higher balance. These brothers in the film transferred their confidentiality from the screen to reality and have maintained a very solid friendship ever since.

Woody and Buzz Lightyear: Toy story

Woody and Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story poster

One of the main triumphs of the franchise Toy story they are his multidimensional characters. This is a strange but beloved childhood couple for many, one of the most endearing. “You are a toy! You are not the real Buzz lightyear! You are an action figure. You are a toy for children ”. Classic lines remembered from Woody in the voice of the incredible Tom Hanks with their inflection and energy they made them one of the most remembered.









Woody It is the child’s favorite toy Andy, which commands respect among their peers. He is a good leader and organizes toys into a productive community. As two stressful events approach, like moving day and the dreaded birthday, in which old toys are replaced by new gadgets. For its part, Woody does everything possible to keep toys from Andy calm and prepared for any disaster.

But it comes Buzz lightyear, who seems to overshadow Woody. This initial war seems to be softening over time, making them inseparable friends. It must be recognized that one without the other, Toy Story would not have magic.

Sofia Vergara and Ed O’Neill: Modern family

Sofía Vergara and Ed O’Neill in their characters from the Modern Family series

This is one of the most successful and beloved couples in the industry. From the comedy series Modern family, this pair plays Glory and Jay pritchett. Having worked together as an on-screen married couple for 11 seasons, Sofia Vergara and Ed O’Neill had an emotional last day on set as the series finale concluded.

However, the dynamic duo received a lot of criticism on the series from the on-screen family, especially for their large age difference. Although their characters argued a lot on the series, like a classic marriage between an American and a Latina, it seems that Sofia and Ed do not clash as often as they did on screen. This fact that caused curiosity to fans: how they got along behind the scenes.

When it comes to real life, Sofia and Ed really are two peas in a pod. After spending 11 years together as husband and wife on screen, it stands to reason that they have a loving friendship and a behind-the-scenes filming experience.

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker: Rush hour

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan as a couple of cops in Rush Hour

The argument has never been the engine of the franchise Rush hour. What actually made this production have a stir was the great chemistry between Jackie Chan (Martin) and Chris tucker (Lewis), which this time is at its best. Martin, a straightforward and simple cop who is unable to smile at his partner’s outlandish antics, and Lewis, who likes to attract attention and has unconventional methods of doing his job as a policeman.

Danny Glover and Mel Gibson: Lethal Weapon

Danny Glover and Mel Gibson as two police friends but very different from Lethal Weapon

Shane black in 1987 he partnered with the director Richard Donner (Superman) to create Lethal Weapon, a production that for its audience met all expectations. The extravagant: it starred Danny glover and Mel Gibson. Both doing a rare celebration in Hollywood: playing older characters, more than their ages appeared at that time.

The chemistry between Glover and Gibson was so amazing that it propelled subsequent productions with a solid narrative foundation. The model of police friends since then, with varying degrees of success. Own Lethal Weapon helped launch a franchise, and each subsequent film added at least one more character to the family.

