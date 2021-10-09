The 10 Netflix movies that are watched the most worldwide

The streaming platform Netflix It is one of the most used to world level. That is why we leave you the list of ten movies that most people look at.

In this ranking you will find more than anything action and thriller and protagonists like Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Aniston.

Paternity

This is one funny and emotional film based on real facts, where Kevin Hart plays a widower facing a tough job: parenthood. Has, so far, 74 million views.

The army of the dead

While a zombie epidemic in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries enters the quarantine zone to commit the biggest robbery carried out Never in the history of the city of sin. Already takes 75 million views.

Power Project

Through the streets of New Orleans begins to circulate a rumor: the existence of a mysterious pill capable of unlocking super powers latents unique to each person who ingests it. But there is a downside: you cannot know what will happen until it is taken. When the delinquency is shot in the city because of the pill, a local policeman (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a young dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a ex-soldier moved by a secret desire to revenge (Jamie Foxx) team up and risk everything to take the pill and stop the creators of the substance. Also has 75 million views.

Enola Holmes

On the morning of your sixteenth birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes up to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) it has disappeared. Has left you some gifts most curious, but no clue as to his whereabouts or the cause of his departure. 77 million views.

The old guard

A secret group of mercenaries with a mysterious capacity that prevents them from dying has been fighting for centuries protect the world from mortals under the command of a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron). The Old Guard is inspired by Greg Rucka’s acclaimed graphic novel. They are going 78 million views.









Mystery on board

A policeman from New York (Adam Sandler) and his woman (Jennifer Aniston) are leaving holidays to Europe for revitalize the spark of your marriage, but they end accused of the murder of an elderly billionaire and they have to flee. Carries 83 million views.

Squad 6

Six individuals from different parts of the world. Each of which is the best at what they do and have been chosen not only for their abilitybut because of your unique desire to leave your past behind to change the future. 83 million views.

Spenser: Confidential

The former police officer Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) returns to the Boston underworld when he uncovers the conspiracy causing a murder very media. Despite the constant threats, Spenser decides to take the law into his own hands to show that no one is above the law. Carries 85 million views.

Bird Box: blind

Five years after a terrifying presence invisible that leads society to suicide, a mother (Sandra Bullock) and her two children make a desperate attempt to get to a safe place. Hoping to reach the sanctuary, the family lives blindfolded to protect themselves. Have 89 million views.

Rescue mission

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless mercenary with nothing to lose you get a very dangerous order: rescue the kidnapped son of a mafia boss in prison. In the murky world of arms dealers and drug traffickers, a mission that was expected to be deadly becomes a challenge practically impossible that will change the lives of Rake and the boy forever. Action packed high voltage thriller directed by Sam Hargrave. Have 99 million views.