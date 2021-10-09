Saturday, October 9, 2021
‘That’ 90s Show ‘- We are not Ñoños

By Sonia Gupta
The story of That ’70s Show will continue with That 90’s Show.

Netflix has ordered a sequel series of That ’70s Show (The 70’s Show) call That ’90s Show, where we will see the return of the parents of Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Kurtswood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty forman).

Netflix gives green light to ‘That’ 70s Show ‘sequel:’ That ’90s Show’

According to ComicBook, the series will have 10 episodes and will be shot in a similar way to the original, with shots shot with multiple shots and close-up close-ups.




Located in 1995, Leia Forma, daughter of Eric and Donna, goes on a summer trip with his grandparents, Net and Kitty, meeting a new generation of teens in Point place, but always under the tough tutelage of his grandfather.

Basically the new series will have a plot similar to the original, but so far it has not been announced if it is possible to see the return of other stars of the show such as Laura Prepon (Donna), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Danny Masterson (Steve) or Wilmer Valderrama (FEZ).

Remember that this would not be the first sequel to That ’70s Show, because in 2002 we saw That ’80s Show… But it is better that this series is forgotten.

Sonia Gupta
