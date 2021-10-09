Talented actresses against the imposition of eternal youth

Time passes for everyone, but for years Hollywood seemed to have a different measure for men and women. From the age of forty it is more difficult for an actress than for an actor to find roles or to do so without being pigeonholed into certain roles. In recent years, various actresses have denounced and rebelled against this situation.

“I was frustrated, like so many women in different careers, at the idea of ​​being told, ‘Well, that’s it: you’ve been through that period where everything is going to be fine and now you’re in your forties and we’re not interested. both your storytelling or your ideas or who you are as a woman or as a person, ”Nicole Kidman told You magazine last August.

The 54-year-old actress continues to achieve success with titles such as “The Undoing” or “Big Little Lies”, co-produced by her own company Blossom Films. In the case of “Big Little Lies,” in collaboration with co-star Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, launched in 2016.

In his acceptance speech after winning a 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in “Big Little Lies,” Kidman took the opportunity to bring this reality to the table. On stage, the Australian actress named numerous actresses such as Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Judi Dench and Susan Sarandon, among others, and thanked them for their pioneering performances. Then he highlighted how wonderful it was that actresses today had the opportunity to have a career in their forties.









“We have shown and these actresses and many more are showing that we are powerful, powerful and viable,” he said. “I just beg the industry to support us, because our stories are finally being told. And it is just the beginning and I am proud to be part of a community that is instigating this change.

When actress Olivia Wilde appeared for a role in the 2013 film “Wolf of Wall Street” they told her she was “very old”, as she said on “The Howard Stern Show” and they picked up various media. They did not specify whether to play the protagonist’s first woman or the second.

She was 29 years old and the actor who would have been her partner, Leonardo Dicaprio, 38. Finally, Cristin Milioti, a year younger than Wilde and eleven more than Dicaprio, got into the skin of the first wife, and in that of the second , Margot Robbie, 16 years younger than the lead actor.

Something similar happened with Maggie Gyllenhaal, who at 37 – now 43 – was considered too old to play the lover of a 55-year-old man. “I was surprised. It made me feel really bad, it pissed me off and then it made me laugh, ”she told The Wrap in 2015.

In “Mank”, the film about Herman Mankiewicz, writer of Citizen Kane, the title role was played by Gary Oldman, at age 62. In his wife, Sara Mankiewicz, 33-year-old Tuppence Middleton got involved. In real life, the two members of the couple had been born the same year.

In front of the cameras, they become interesting mature men as they get older, with loving partners who could be their daughters in real life. “It’s ridiculous. We’ve all seen James Bond grow older and older and his girlfriends younger and younger. It’s so annoying, ”Helen Mirren said at a 2015 event hosted by The Wrap.

“I remember when I was in my forties, I thought every movie would be the last, really,” Meryl Streep told the Wall Street Journal Magazine in 2016. “And all the evidence of other women in their forties at that time, 27 years ago, you they would lead to believe that it was so ”.

Streep continued working after she turned forty and continues to do so, being one of the most admired actresses, but it did not seem that that was the common tonic in the industry, but rather an exception.

“Meryl Streep is shining in ‘August: Osage County,’ showing that there are still good roles in Hollywood for Meryl Streeps in her sixties,” said Tina Fey in the humorous monologue with which she and Amy Poehler opened the Globes of 2014 Gold.

IS THERE A WAY TO AGE WITHOUT GRACE?

Dakota Johnson also spoke on this topic in an interview in the British edition of Vogue in 2016. “Why doesn’t my mother make movies? She is an extraordinary actress! ”, Said in reference to Melanie Griffith. “Why is my grandmother [Tippi Hedren] don’t make movies? This industry is fucking brutal. No matter how tough you are, sometimes you have the feeling of not being loved. It is absurd and fierce. Every time I am inactive for a while, I am not sure if I will go back to work ”.

Various actresses have claimed on different occasions that aging is something irremediable and that women should be able to do it naturally. “There is a lot of judgment inherent in the term aging gracefully,” Julianne Moore told As If magazine, according to People, about the expression, which she calls sexist when used primarily with women. “Is there a graceless way of aging?” “It’s part of the human condition, so why do we always talk about it like it’s something we have control over?”

Men in their forties and over accounted for 52% of all male roles. While women in their forties and over accounted for 32% of the female characters, according to the latest report, referring to 2020, “It’s a Man’s (Celluloid) World”, by Dr. Martha M. Lauzen of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film from San Diego State University.

The majority of the female characters, almost 60%, are in their twenties and thirties, while the majority of the males, 52%, are in their thirties and forties.

