Sylvester Stallone to auction Rocky’s gloves and many other treasures from his movies

From the boxing gloves of the immortal Rocky Balboa even the headbands that the daredevil wore Rambo, Sylvester Stallone will put up for auction a good number of treasures from the memorabilia of its most emblematic films, in a unique opportunity for fans.

I thought other people might appreciate the memories. So instead of keeping everything in storage I thought I should offer it. ” commented the actor with more than 50 years of experience.

A long and collectible acting career

The one in charge of putting the precious objects up for sale will be the Los Angeles auction firm Julien’s with a list named “Property from the life and career of Sylvester Stallone”.

In it, we can find around 500 items used in the actor’s most famous films, such as Rocky, First blood, Judge Dredd, Rambo, Demolition Man, Cliffhanger, The expendables, among other.

Among the objects considered most desired are: notebooks handwritten by the movie star in the first four films that brought him to fame: Rocky, for 40 or 60 thousand dollars, the boxing gloves used in the third installment of the saga, which could sell at least for 10,000 dollars, as well as another pair used in the training of the character.









Likewise, the boxing gloves of the deliveries of Believe. From the same film, a training pad signed by Sylvester Stallone, Air Jordan boots and the famous hat with which the actor appears, will also be auctioned, among other items.

Fans of Rambo They can be made from one of the machetes from the first three tapes, each for at least $ 10,000. A headband with which Sylvester Stallone tied his hair in First Bold 2, the cross necklace, his combat boots and a Luminor Panerai watch will also be on sale.

From the saga The Expendables We found a helmet, knife necklace, and Luminor Panerai watch worn by Stallone as Barney Ross in the first movie, and a leather thumb clamp with snap-on skulls from the third installment.

Photos: Julien’s Auctions

The auction will also include a wide variety of costumes, accessories, scripts, notebooks and other memorabilia, including a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a sculpture by Sylvester Stallone.

You will be able to bid for the articles of Sylvester Stallone which will be auctioned at a live and online event on December 2, 2021 in Beverly Hills via Julien`s Live and which is expected to raise around 1.5 million dollars.