Star Plus: This is Jennifer Lawrence’s best movie; it’s not the hunger games

Jennifer Lawrence is remembered by many people thanks to her role in the teenage saga of “The Hunger Games“or in “X Men”; However, the actress has several art tapes that demonstrate her acting rank, as well as the commitment she has when it comes to filming. One of his best movies is on the Star Plus platform.

Is about “Operation Red Sparrow“, a psychological thriller and suspense that also includes an extremely intriguing and worthy spy theme to see this weekend. Although it is a highly worked installment, it is necessary for the viewer to have a little patience, because it lasts two hours and 20 minutes.

Despite this, the rhythm is entertaining and the intrigue helps this work by the directed by Francis Lawrence provide situations that make the audience sit on the edge of the seat to discover the way in which Dominika (Jenniffer Lawrence), the protagonist of this film will solve the conspiracy for which her life is at risk.

It is one of the roles with the most commitment on the part of the star.

What is this Star Plus movie about?

“Operation Red Sparrow “ focuses on the history of Dominika, one of the best dancer ballet of the Union Soviet that she is injured by one of her teammates in a premeditated manner. The wound is irreversible, so the woman no longer has the means to support her sick mother or earn a living.

The option to get out of this situation comes to him through his uncle, who belongs to the Soviet Foreign Intelligence Service, and puts her between a rock and a hard place to agree to enter an academy of spies who are used for their appearance to unravel the secrets of officials of rival governments.









In the Sparrow School, point to which the protagonist will be taken, she will be conditioned to end all her inhibitions with respect to the naked and the eroticism in order to become a more efficient spy. Lawrence’s commitment is such in the film that he performs scenes without any kind of clothing and it is also subjected to contexts that could be questioned by other actresses.

During the litany of this work, Dominika he is ordered to fall in love and obtain the secrets of a spy from the INC from state United, who ends up falling in love with. Now she must decide what is more important to her, the well-being of her mother, the feelings generated by the agent, the hatred of the system that controls her or her own life.

Why watch Operation Red Sparrow?

This film shows one of the strongest performances of Jennifer Lawrence, as well as one of the moments in which he has shown more maturity in front of the screen. As in any spy tape, intrigue is one of the elements that creates the most tension and makes this production memorable.

Besides this, it is based on the book “Red Sparrow” from Jason Matthews, who novelizes an environment that is grounded in his real experience as a former director of CIA operations, position in which he was in more than 33 years of work. During his work, he was in charge of recruiting European agents to leak sensitive information to the government of state United.

This gives the film a special identity, as it gets as close as possible to what the world of underground investigation can be, as well as a more humane view of the people who steal state secrets. The psychology of Dominika, who seems to act in a way and in the end reacts in an unpredictable way.

As if that were not enough, the story is interwoven into several small stories that converge through a common thread that Lawrence sustains without problems. The twist of nut in the end it is surprising and plays with the expectations of the spectators.