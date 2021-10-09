spectacular 4 year old tattoo

Fighter wrestling, actor, singer, style icon, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the most followed man on Instagram and, according to People magazine in 2016, the sexiest man in the world. He has faced Donald Trump and the coronavirus, always remembering the importance of wearing a mask, and, if he wanted to, he could be the next president of the United States. La Roca has evolved a lot to reach this point in his career and become the man he is now. A change that has been both professional and physical, and also internally. So much so that Dwayne Johnson wanted a tattoo that he has worn on his right arm since he was a child to evolve with him. After four years of work, it is finished. As that Michael Bay movie with The Rock and Mark Wahlberg said, “blood, sweat and glory.”

At the beginning of October the actor from Jungle cruise He published on his Instagram account this micro-documentary about the process of his tattoo, “The Bull”, El Toro. A spectacular tattoo hyper-realistic that covers most of your right arm, from shoulder to bicep. And we’re talking about La Roca’s biceps! Little joke.

In the documentary video, lasting a quarter of an hour and signed by Jon Brandon Cruz, the actor and tattoo artist Yomico explain the tattooing process since he was a simple bull, back when Johnson began to stand out in the world. wrestling, so far today. They both explain the work process and how they have shared many talks about what it represents in line with the kind of man that Dwayne Johnson has become, comparing him with what he was before, with who he will always be …

In addition, the video shows the more than twelve versions of the design and the meaning of a tattoo that condenses the energy of The Rock. An authentic work of art on your skin that has cost you “Blood, sweat and years.”

Johnson and Yomico have spent many months and many hours together, with inking sessions lasting over 25 hours. Between the two of them they worked out all the details and the history that the tattoo represents. This is how the actor told it on Instagram during the month of June, in which El Toro’s tattoo was almost finished and it was almost time to break the tequila.

Dwayne Johnson got his initial El Toro tattoo a long time ago when he was a kid, and since then he tattoo it has grown with him until reaching the present moment. According to himself:

I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect myself as a man. Humbly, it has also become a symbol of strength, endurance, heart, power, and challenge for so many people around the world.

The transformation of the tattoo began in 2017, with the also hyper-realistic artist Nikko Hurtado. Johnson did not know that the process was going to take him so long when at that time he published the first image of the change: “after 3 sessions and 22 hours of tattooing with the world-renowned Nikko Hurtado, the story is almost finished,” he said. “Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history.”

In that Instagram post, Johnson detailed everything this tattoo means to him. It comes from “the cracks and heavy damage to the bone that represent the harsh life lessons it has been learning over the years.” Johnson is so thankful for every scar and wrinkle on his skin, for he has earned it. This is how he explained the meaning of the drawing:

The horns, which do not point up or to the sides, but rather point forward, represent relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you will find life, energy, power and you will feel MANNA (spirit). The eye possesses the history of a disruptive positive energy, always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy is subtle and other times it is brilliant. But she is always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all the things I love with intense passion and gratitude. I offer to live, learn, evolve and grow. And by positive disruptors willing to dent the universe.

Let’s toast. After four years it is time to open the tequila.

