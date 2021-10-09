The Stallones

Sylvester Stallone is a Hollywood myth. Sylvester Stallone is, at 75, a Hollywood Sugar Granny. But, in addition, Sylvester Stallone is the father of three women who are called to be (perhaps) the new Kardashian.

Happy and united family

Married to model Jennifer Flavin since 1997, the actor has always defined his family as the engine that helps him move every day. This is how Sophie Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose, the three daughters in common of the marriage, have become the vital center of the family.

Regulars on the red carpet

In fact, for several years now, the three sisters have accompanied the actor on red carpets, events and various saraos, demonstrating a style and confidence inappropriate for their age.

Go on

And it is that in 2018, when the three sisters were presented in society at the Golden Globes gala, they were still very young. Despite their age, they gave a lesson in elegance, knowing how to be and tables that made the world fall in love.

The new generation

Years later, the three daughters of Stallone already have their own entity, they fly alone and aim to be part of the new generation of influencers that lead illustrious daughters of such as Lily Rose Depp, Lourdes León or Kaia Gerber.

Who are Stallone’s daughters?

To get to know them better, we’ll tell you who Sophie Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose are and what they spend their time on today.

Sophia Rose Stallone

Sophia Rose Stallone (born 1996) is the oldest of the three sisters. Famous almost since birth, a heart malformation led her to undergo surgery with just two months. An open heart operation that he had to repeat in 2012, when he was 16 years old.

He finished his studies

With her health problems overcome, Sophia Rose Stallone graduated in Communication and Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California.

Model like her mother

In parallel with her studies, the young Sophia Rose Stallone looked at herself in her mother’s mirror and has worked as a model for firms such as Dolce & Gabbana

Enterprising

That experience in the world of fashion, added to the genetics inherited from his mother, has led him to launch his own lifestyle blog, in which he offers advice on fashion, beauty, literature, even self-help.

Unwaxed

Since summer 2020, Sophia shares with her sister Sistine a podcast titled ‘Unwaxed’. As they define it themselves, “cheaper than going to a therapist”. And the two sisters talk about everything a little: from fame, to their visits to the doctor, to their birthdays, even their experiences with stalkers. All with a naturalness that hypnotizes.

Sport lover

Despite her heart problems, and also anxiety, as she herself has confessed, Sophie Rose is passionate about sports. Especially golf and horse riding occupy a relevant space in his life.

Established relationship

She is also a football fan, which helps her boyfriend since 2017, Connor Spears, be a professional in the sport.

Sistine Rose Stallone

Sistine Rose Stallone (born 1998) is the middle sister of the three and the one who first took her mother’s fashion path.

IMG Models

In fact, in 2016, at the age of 18, she signed an exclusive contract with the prestigious IMG Models agency, where there are already models of the stature of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid or Paris Jackson.

Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana

Since then, Sistine has been part of campaigns for brands such as Chanel or Dolce & Gabbana. In addition, she has been the cover of publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue or Town & Country.

Two films (for now)

However, in recent years he has also made his first steps in cinema. Thus, after filming ‘A 47 Meters 2’ in 2019, this 2021 he has also appeared in ‘Midnight in Switchgrass’, starring Bruce Willis and Megan Fox.

Committed to your podcast

On the other hand, the young actress and model is the other 50% of the ‘Unwaxed’ podcast that she shares with her sister Sophia. A podcast with weekly regularity that already exceeds 50 deliveries and that has more and more listeners.

Scarlet rose stallone

Scarlet Rose Stallone (born in 2002) is the youngest of the three sisters and, at the moment, the one with the fewest followers on Instagram: around 800,000 compared to the more than 1.5 million accumulated by her two sisters.

He does not want fashion (for now)

Scarlet is the only one of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters who has not dedicated herself to the world of fashion. However, he has made a sporadic appearance on television. The first, on the David Letterman show with only 8 years.

Fitness

Of course, unlike her sisters, Scarlet seems to want to focus her future on athletics, fitness and lifestyle.

Keeping up with the Stallones

