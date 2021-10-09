Shakespeare is the most current of the classics – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

One of the characteristics of classical authors is their permanent updating, the ease with which each era reads their themes, the imperishable vigor of the plots: all these variables come together in William Shakespeare, the English playwright who died 405 years ago and remains valid with a young, revitalized work, as evidenced by the edition of a new translation of Romeo and Juliet, the novel Hamnet which, based on an episode in her life, wrote Maggie O’Farrell, and the film adaptation of Macbeth’s tragedy, of imminent release, by one of the Coen brothers.

In this way, Shakespeare continues to be a central figure in today’s literary world, an author who is repositioned every year with translations of Argentine writers, with novels that arrive in the country with the playwright as the protagonist and with films that are released worldwide, updating and resignifying his most classic works.

His themes, such as cross love, jealousy, power, madness can have been treated by any author throughout the history of literature. They form the nucleus of that bundle of topics that cross the center of literature of all times and geographies. An Argentine soap opera from the 80s or a Turkish one from 2020 may have dealt with love or jealousy but they are forgotten the next day. However, the framework and what Harold Bloom calls “the invention of the human” make the works of the author of Macbeth irreplaceable.

In line with that validity, these days, a series of novelties related to the Shakespearean narrative circulate in Argentina, such as the novel Hamnet, a fragmentary biography in the key of fiction written by the Irish Maggie O’Farrell that arrives in the country by the hand of Asteroid Books, while a translation of Romeo and Juliet, made by the writer Carlos Gamerro and edited by the Interzona label.

In conversation with the news agency Telam, the author of The islands and the recent The cage of the onas states that in Romeo and Juliet “Shakespeare invents the paradigm of romantic love, which replaces the previous one of courtly love, and it is still valid, too valid, thanks to Hollywood, soap operas and eternally repeated love songs, today.”

Gamero assures us that when working on Shakespeare’s play it is possible to see how the English playwright also “invents the inner monologue, which teaches us to listen to the language of thought: Joyce, Virginia Woolf, Faulkner and of course Freud learn from it”, says the author of Harold Bloom and the literary canon.

At the Interzona publishing house, the writer Edgardo Scott also translated an anthology of 45 Sonnets of Shakespeare. “Validity and Shakespeare seem synonymous. Who or what would be a better example? Today, in a workshop, talking about the scriptures that become too identical to themselves, and before the reasonable objection of who could avoid that, it came out naturally: Shakespeare ”, says the writer.

“Shakespeare is so great, so diverse, so imperfect and for that very reason great that he even manages to surpass what would be an achievement for any artist: to have his stamp. From the naïve harmony of comedy As you like to the invention of the representation of power and politics as we know them and suffer in Macbeth or Richard III, from the hermetic wonder of his sonnets to the creation of characters like Falstaff, Iago, Ofelia or Hamlet ”, Scott points out.

For Gamerro, “Shakespeare invents a model of political literature where ideas are put to the test on stage and leaves the conclusions to the reader or the viewer: the most political line of his work, which goes from Richard III to Antony and Cleopatra“.

The writer and critic points out that the playwright carries out a permanent reflection and testing of Machiavelli’s ideas, in an arc that goes from moral rejection to acceptance “under protest” of the logic of realpolitik. “And as we are still, in political theory and practice, still discussing Machiavelli, Shakespeare’s work is one of the best ways to enter the political logic of the world today, as evidenced by, among many other examples, the ‘borrowings »Shakespeareans from House of Cards“, He assures.

“Perhaps the idea of ​​the subject and the idea of ​​the character meet in Shakespeare in an exact way that is still indecipherable for the culture. That’s why we keep reading it, acting, filming, quoting. The validity of his work is truly contemporary. Its mystery remains intact ”, analyzes Scott.

In his novel Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell takes the writer’s life as its axis, but leaving him in the shadows to focus on her son Hamnet, who died in 1596 in Stratford for reasons that were not included in the official documents of the time. Four years later, his father wrote one of his most celebrated works and titled it with his name making him immortal: Hamlet.









The Irish author adopts the most widespread version of the boy’s death: a disease caused by the Black Death, which gives her novel a casual touch of the news during the pandemic. However, the protagonist and heroine of Hamnet Agnes is the woman eight years older than Shakespeare, with whom he, at eighteen, would have been forced to marry after making her pregnant.

The cinema has been another bastion that has long drawn on the work of the author of Othello. To the countless cinematographic adaptations that were made about his work and his figure, this year two new films are added. One is All is true, a film directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh that revolves around the last years of Shakespeare’s life and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The other cinematographic novelty is based on one of his works. Is about Macbeth’s tragedy which will be Joel Coen’s first film without the participation of his brother Ethan, with whom he filmed titles such as Fargo or The big lebowski. It stars Denzel Washington along with Frances McDormand, who also produced the film, and it will be released worldwide in theaters on December 25 of this year and from January it will be available on the Apple TV + platform.

Both Branagh’s film and O’Farrell’s novel echo Shakespeare’s dark feeling about the loss of his 11-year-old son Hamnet. The film proposes a play on words from the beginning: “All is true”, “Everything is true”. It was an alternative title that was circulating at the time of the premiere of Henry VIII, at which point, with a cannon shot, The Globe theater in London was set on fire, where all the works written by the author were staged. The film begins with the fire in which the theater is lost and then recounts the return of the playwright with his wife in Stratford, a space where he has just begun to mourn the death of his son.

In Argentina, important projects were also developed with the Shakespearean play: the collection Shakespeare by writers of Norma publishing house, directed by Marcelo Cohen, who translated the complete work, with the participation of authors from different Spanish-speaking countries, or the project of Editorial Losada, for which Pablo Ingberg made the effort to complete the canon, from it was done by authors and translators of the stature of Pablo Neruda, Manuel Mujica Lainez, Cristina Piña and Idea Vilariño, among others.

For Gamerro, Shakespeare is always at the forefront: “If he had lived in the 20th century, his work would have put Marx’s ideas to the test,” he says. In this way, the critic maintains that the English author recovers all the previous theater and invents all the later theater: “He recreates the Greek tragedy, which he hardly knew, and the Latin comedy; it is renaissance, baroque, romantic, absurd and existential; his works are so flexible that they tolerate neoclassical and more experimental avant-garde settings and his action can be transferred without loss to Feudal Japan, Latin America or equatorial Africa ”, he indicates.

But also, according to Gamerro, “Shakespeare invents cinema, since Shakespeare’s cinematographic qualities, so often mentioned, are actually Shakespearean qualities that the language of cinema took from him.”

One of the issues of translations and updates is what is lost when changing from one language to another, not only in terms of language but also in time. For the author of Facundo or Martin Fierro, in practice, the linguistic distance is not that much: “Even some contemporary works combine fragments of Shakespeare with others spoken in modern English, such as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead by Tom Stoppard, or the film My private world by Gus van Sant, where the Seattle taxi boys speak the dialogues of Henry IV, and the jumps are hardly noticeable ”, he highlights.

The conclusion for Gamerro is clear: “Shakespeare’s plays work even if we don’t follow them word for word, they work for any audience of any age, and in any language: they survive the worst translations. In the good times, of course, they are overwhelming ”.