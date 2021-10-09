session with a python

Elsa Pataky She is one of the most beautiful Spanish-speaking celebrities of today and has risen to international fame for her performance in the ‘Fast and Furious’ films playing “Elena Neves” as well as being the Australian actor’s wife Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of Thor, in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress began her career on Spanish television by playing Raquel Alonso in the famous series “Afterclass”Broadcast by Telecinco and from then on its success has not stopped.

The actress currently has more than 4.5 million followers on her Instagram account and he regularly posts aspects of his life, his family and his professional projects.

On this occasion, the expert in the world of fitness decided to publish some suggestive photos in a bikini leaving her followers speechless. This is a photo shoot for the American magazine “Maxim” made in the 2000s. In these photos you can see the Spanish woman wearing a black top and the bottom of a bikini, a very normal look, apparently … but to everyone’s surprise, the actress held in her hands an imposing python that weighed a little more of 20 kg.

In another of the photographs, Pataky can be seen wearing a bikini in neutral tones, lying very close to the python. The photos caused a stir on their social networks by showing a young and sexy Elsa at the beginning of her career.









His followers applauded his daring

It should be noted that this session was set in the movie Snakes on a Plane in which Pataky participated along with the famous American actor Samuel L. Jackson in 2006. During the filming of the film, the famous Spanish actress was in contact with more than 400 types of snakes and she really enjoyed the experience, since she indicated on several occasions that she is fascinated by this species and learned a lot from them during the filming.

The Spanish actress decided to get away from the crazy life of Hollywood and moved with her whole family to Byron Bay, a small coastal town of about 9,000 inhabitants in the State of New South Wales, in Australia. The celebrity often shows on his social networks the natural wonders he finds near his new home and is seen surrounded by kangaroos, koalas and again pythons!

That’s right, the famous actress has not put aside her tastes for these fearsome reptiles and rather tries to create this fascination in the little ones of the Hemsworth-Pataky family. A few days ago he published the following: “My boys found a baby python today, I hope when I grow up they will remain friends”Demonstrating with this that she wants her children to become familiar with the species, just as she has been doing since the beginning of her successful career in the world of acting.