Selena Gomez and the day she revealed she had a crush with Chris Evans

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.10.2021 15:40:49





Through social networks some photographs have circulated where Chris Evans and Selena Gómez are seen together leaving a store and about to get into a black truck, so it did not take long for rumors of a possible romance to emerge, however, nothing has been confirmed. After this, a video has come to light in which the singer He declared that he liked the actor.

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend has caused a stir for the photos where he is with Chris Evans, but many of her fans remembered that a few years ago it was Selena Gómez herself who revealed that she had a crush with the interpreter of Captain America.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too ????

rumors been saying that they’re dating! pic.twitter.com/HRqxIsnasf – RIRI ???? (anti cupcakes) (@itaintriri) October 1, 2021

Selena Gomez attended a program where a person in the audience asked him which Hollywood celebrity it seemed attractive to him.









“You’re single, who is your number one crush in Hollywood?” Selena Gomez was asked on that occasion.

The “Come & Get It” interpreter was sincere and Although he thought about it for a moment, he declared that he has always liked Chris Evans.

“I have a little crush on Chris Evans, isn’t he cute? Yes, it is nice ”.

The drivers asked him if he had ever had the opportunity to meet and speak with him, so the actress also answered no.

“I have not seen it, it would be the first time. I don’t know if he would love me or hate me ”.

After the images of the actors together, apparently on a date and that they have started a relationship, will be revealed, social networks burned with positive comments where they remembered that the Captain America actor makes a much better couple with Selena Gomez than his previous loves, including Justin Bieber.

What’s more, highlighted the age difference between famous people, Since Selena Gomez is 29 years old, while Evans almost 40.

PJG