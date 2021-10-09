Selena Gomez and Chris Evans: what motivated the actors to be a trend in the last hours? | Social networks | Twitter | Shows | Watch What Happens Live! | EC Stories | Stories | revtli | ANSWERS

The Internet has become a space in which a simple comment can generate hundreds of thousands of responses and theories in which social networks. On this occasion, one of them related to Selena Gomez already Chris Evans in a somewhat peculiar way. Do youThe reason? We will tell you about it below.

Was it ever said that Henry cavill would replace Hugh jackman like Wolverine; on another occasion, it was commented that Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield They were dating again. But what do both situations have in common? That they were became a trend from a rumor.

On Twitter, Chris Evans It didn’t take long for it to become a trend. Was it a surprise appearance in some Marvel movie like Captain America? No. Maybe the revelation of a new relationship with an artist in the middle? Something like that. And it is that it was commented that the actor and Selena Gomez they would have started an affair.

Everything arose from an old interview in which the actress also revealed in ‘Watch What Happens Live!‘that Evans was his crush, without him even answering if the sentiment was reciprocated. However, it was enough for the actor to follow Gomez on Instagram for the social networks explode.









As for the 29-year-old singer, the relationship she had with Justin Bieber, the same one that would not end well and that wreaked havoc on the artist. The last partner he was seen with was the musician The Weeknd, with whom he began and ended in 2017. After a long time single, it was commented that the star of Marvel studios it would be her new romance.

On the other hand, the interpreter of the leader of the Avengers, already with 40 calendars on top, has been called to participate again in future productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English) after his role in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. Of course, all are still rumors.

In this way, the comments that link Evans with Gomez would simply be one of the many speculations that got out of control on social networks. Arisen after the artist follows the singer in Instagram, no one has commented on it, but it is very likely that it was just a figment of the fanatics’ imagination, or was it?

* Chris Evans follows Selena on instagram * Me: pic.twitter.com/ewUdQRZ0Hj – mon ♡ (@seIandmons) October 7, 2021

