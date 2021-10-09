Salomé Rodríguez: Salomé Rodríguez makes her debut on the big screen with the film ‘Koati’ | Society

Salomé Rodríguez Ospina, is the only daughter they had Daniela Ospina and James Rodríguez When they were married, despite being only eight years old, with her tenderness and charisma she has already conquered hundreds of people who follow her on social networks.

About two years ago, the girl moved with her mother to Miami, United States, and it seems that this decision has given her more opportunities, since recently It was confirmed that he lent his voice for an animated film.

The film in question is called ‘Koati‘, is a great bet of Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony, in this project they have an excellent cast of Hispanic celebrities.

In the social networks of the daughter of James Rodríguez, which are managed by her parents, a preview of this film was published, Salomé gave her voice to a character called ‘Baby Salo’, it is a baby bird that since It has already made many Internet users melt with tenderness.

Koati It will be released in movie theater on October 15 and this advance would show that the little girl has tremendous talent and future for acting, it is also a great achievement to debut on the big screen.









“I am very happy to tell you this news: I will be part of a magical project, full of color, magic, pride and awareness! 🤩🙏🏻🤍 Do not miss #koati #koatithemovie a beautiful film that invites us to take care of and respect our nature as it deserves ”, says the description of the Instagram post with which the girl shared the wonderful news.

This publication, which includes the small preview of the film, has more than 200 thousand views and has hundreds of comments, for example:

“Proud of you, my girl, I love you“James Rodríguez wrote to his daughter, other messages are:” What a beauty “,” The most beautiful “,” And if you are too much, my life, you are a very special, talented, disciplined and dedicated girl … but above all the more loving ”, among others.

Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony are only producers in this project, however, the voices of the animated characters belong to several Latin American artists, among them are: Sebastián Villalobos, Evaluna Montaner, De la Ghetto, Karol G and many more.



