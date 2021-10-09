Saturday, October 9, 2021
Ryan Gosling stars in one of the best dark comedy movies on HBO Max

By Hasan Sheikh
Ryan Gosling has shown that he is a great actor, having played emblematic characters in romantic films, suspense, action, science fiction and musicals, for which he has received two nominations for the Oscar awards in the category of Best Actor. One of the best feature films in which this actor appears is in the catalog of HBO Max.

Although it has never been pigeonholed into a single film genre, Gosling He has stood out for correctly choosing the projects in which he will participate. Even at the beginning of his career he co-starred in the thriller Deadly Calculus / Murder by Numbers (2002), where the protagonist was Sandra Bullock.

Although for some years he focused on romantic films such as Diary of a Passion / The Notebook (2004), Sad Valentine / Blue Valentine (2010) and Crazy and stupid love / Crazy, stupid, love (2011), also had some projects that placed him on the radar of the general public, such is the case of Two Dangerous Guys / The Nice Guys (2016), an action film mixed with black humor that received good reviews.




The film is set in 1977, in the city of Los Angeles, where private detective Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and hired hitman Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) must work together to solve the case of Amelia, a missing young woman (Margaret Qualley), and the seemingly unrelated death of a porn star.

While March feels underappreciated for his work as a private investigator and has even thought on more than one occasion about leaving the profession, he is always encouraged by his little daughter, who inspires him to follow the path of good. But Healy is hired to “scare” Holland out of an investigation, but both are attacked by a group of thugs. They join forces to finish them off and before they know it they become “partners”.

Along with their investigation, they discover a terrible conspiracy, in which personalities that they would never have imagined are colluding.

The Nice Guys received rave reviews from the site Rotten Tomatoes, where they gave it up to 91 percent freshness, thanks to the narrative, music, performances and story.

This movie starring Ryan Gosling found in HBO Max It is undoubtedly one of the best options to enjoy this weekend and have fun while the private investigators solve the case.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
