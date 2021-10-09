Ryan Gosling hated working with Rachel McAdams for this reason

One of the most iconic romantic films of the early 2000s was “Diary of a passion“(The Notebook), whose history marked an entire generation, but also saw the emergence of one of the most recognized couples of Hollywood: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, who starred in the film, however, during filming they both got on so badly that the entire production was about to change.

It is normal that some actors have to behave in a professional way and work with other people who may not like them, but who were chosen by the director or by some executives. In the case of “Diary of a passion“, which was under the command of Nick cassavetes, who revealed that his leads were getting along very badly on set.

Remember that the race of Gosling took off after starring in this film, for which he obtained some accolades and immediately positioned himself as one of the most coveted gallants. While McAdams She was also put on the acting radar and their coexistence ended in a relationship that lasted from 2003 to 2007.

“Diary of a passion” (The Notebook) can be seen on Netflix. Photo: Special

Nevertheless, Cassavetes expressed that one day of recording, Gosling exploded in front of the production team and told the director that if he could get McAdams and bring another actress to rehearse, since with her “I can’t. I can’t do it with her. We’re not getting anything positive,” the filmmaker recalled during an interview he gave 10 years after the premiere of “”Diary of a passion“.









Although it was necessary that there be good chemistry between them on set, things went from bad to worse, to the point that the discontent of both actors was noticeable in front of the camera and the rest of the team felt uncomfortable, so that the director had to meet and talk to both of them.

Everything got better

Cassavetes he remembers that “we got into a room with a producer, and they started yelling at each other and telling each other everything. I left. I was smoking when I see everyone come out and say: ‘Let’s do it'”. The director did not know very well what happened during that meeting, but Gosling came out with a better attitude and also McAdams, and it was something that was noticed on set, although there were still some problems, albeit minor.

By the time the film was released in 2004, the actors were already a couple and were highly recognized by fans, who were even sure that “Diary of a passion“It was based on some of their experiences. As if that weren’t enough, it was considered a box office success, as it had a budget of $ 30 million and grossed more than $ 115 million.

Even, McAdams He spoke about it and said that the relationship they had was not how it was seen on the screen and neither one of the two expected that after having got on very badly a romance would arise, which came to an end in 2007, because the actors were tight agendas and confirmed that it was increasingly difficult to match.

Eventually, it emerged that other actresses would have auditioned for the role that ended up being McAdamsbut how would things have been if he had stayed Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon, Ashley Judd or Britney Spears, we’ll never know, but it’s interesting to wonder if things would also have ended in romance with Gosling.

