Rodney & Sheryl: Anna Kendrick is the protagonist of the drama of a serial killer

The film is based on true events and Netflix acquired the rights to this film that chronicles the audacity of a serial killer to appear on a popular dating TV show in the late 70s.

Rodney Alcala, was a serial killer who, in the middle of the wave of murders in 1978, participated in the aforementioned show. Kendrick will play Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant who participated in that show and who ended up choosing Rodney Alcala as her date partner.

In the video available below we see how Bradshaw asked Alcala different questions to try to get to know the character. At the time, Alcala had murdered five women and had been convicted of the attempted murder of a 12-year-old girl, but even so, he came to appear on the show because the background issue was much more lax at the time.









In 1980, Alcala was sentenced to death for murder and investigators found evidence, hundreds of photos of women, girls and boys, and memorabilia that police believed were of the victims, in a closet. His execution was postponed indefinitely and to this day he spends his life in a state prison in Corcoran, California. It is estimated that Alcala ended up murdering up to 130 people.

The film will be produced by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment, along with JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight Pictures. For their part Russ Posternak, Andrew Deane and Stephen Crawford of Industry Entertainment and Anna Kendrick will be executive producers, said the international outlet, Deadline.