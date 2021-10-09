Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa and Dwayne Johnson among the guests at the DC FanDome 2021

On Saturday, October 16, the DC FanDome 2021 will be held, an event that can be seen in streaming around the world and that will bring us several novelties from the DC universe, both in its film and television version, as well as in its comics and merchandising. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time), preceded by the DC Kids FanDome at 6:00 p.m. It will feature top stars from around the world from DC comics, movies, TV series and games.

And who will attend this great event? The official guest list includes celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson (‘Black Adam’), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Pierce Brosnan (Dr. Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone)..









Representing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta). Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will attend ‘Batgirl’. The team of ‘The Batman’ will attend director Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson (Batman) and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman).

James Gunn, director of ‘The Suicide Squad’, Patty Jenkins, director of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, Ezra Miller (‘The Flash’) and Zachary Levi (‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’) they will also be part of the event.

Many expectations

DC fans trust FanDome to show trailers and trivia from other productions such as the ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ series. The event will be completely free and will be broadcast on the official FanDome page and its social networks.