Rihanna loses $ 1 million in broad daylight assault in Los Angeles

Recently the American news portal TMZ reported that the famous singer Rihanna, originally from Barbados, He was the victim of a robbery in his own home located in Los Angeles, California, in broad daylight. Fortunately, the artist was not at the residence on the day of the incident, since it is generally a property that is usually rented to third parties.

Thanks to the good deed of her neighbors, the singer’s security personnel approached the place due to a suspicion of property theft, Since three men were observed jumping the security walls of Rihanna’s house and fleeing in a silver car.

The thieves are still free

Security personnel found that the home’s security system and alarms had been activated. Despite the fact that they were unable to apprehend the criminals at the time, the police department indicated that it has the surveillance camera videos in its possession to proceed to identify these subjects.

The singer’s representatives have not wanted to give exact statements about the loot stolen from Rihanna’s house, It is only known that the singer was immediately informed about what happened at her house and that the losses could be around a million dollars, a very high amount and that will cause a serious investigation of who is behind this assault.

It’s not the first time Rihanna has been mugged

Singer Rihanna has been the victim of assaults on several occasions, their homes have been infiltrated and valuable belongings have been stolen, For this reason, he decided to invest a large amount of money to train all his staff and keep their assets and properties safe.









Some time ago the security personnel of the singer of hits such as ‘Umbrella’ or ‘Diamonds’ was notified of the presence of the intruder inside the celebrity’s house. Police immediately arrived at the residence and were able to find a man in his 30s on the singer’s property.

The surprising thing about the case is that the man was not satisfied with having broken into the artist’s private property, he also spent the whole night inside her. In short, the offender enjoyed the luxurious surroundings for more than 12 hours. Upon being detained by the police officers, the individual commented that his intention was to spend the night with the singer, noting that he had only done so with her consent.

The assailant was identified as Eduardo León, and it was thanks to the excellent work of his security personnel that the incident did not get worse.. The criminal was charged with robbery, vandalism, harassment and resistance to authority when he tried to flee when he was found inside the singer’s house.

Unfortunately Rihanna has not been the only celebrity who has had to go through such an unpleasant situation. A large number of celebrities have been victims of assaults on their private properties, among them we can mention the singer Mariah Carey, the boxer Floyd Mayweather, the actress Hillary Duff, the singer Kelly Clarkson and the model Kendall Jenner.