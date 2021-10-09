Rihanna has a problem that she is treating very discreetly with the best doctors

Singer Rihanna It has been characterized by showing an image of a confident woman, completely empowered and who usually has a lot of command of the situations in which she is involved.

She has a fruitful career of more than ten years that has established her as an icon in the world of entertainment and the fashion industry. However, he has been sincere in an interview he gave for Vogue UK and related that At the 2016 Grammy Awards, he suffered an anxiety attack. She describes it as a panic attack that prevented her from singing the song. Kiss it better and decided to cancel his entire presentation, indicating to the media that he was presenting problems with his health.

From that eventuality several years have passed, but that day marked her completely, leaving indelible consequences for her. He still feels fear when he goes to a presentation and on the red carpets he has a very bad time, says the singer.

The Barbadian artist understands the responsibility of being a celebrity, since his career has been so successful that it is almost impossible for him to go unnoticed in any area. Despite this, he assures that it is still not used to appearing on cameras and being in the same place with an immense number of celebrities.

It is for this reason that the interpreter has been in a constant body change when it comes to her weight. Since he was young, he has presented problems due to eating disorders such as anorexia and in recent years a considerable increase in his weight has been observed, due to the fact that the anxiety that he has suffered for some years causes him to “binge” And it is for this reason that he has put himself in the hands of health professionals to help him overcome his fears.









Anxiety is an increasingly common problem

Notably anxiety is a mental health disorder characterized by causing feelings of constant worry, emotional stress, or fear and it is more common than people may think. There are an immense number of triggers for this disorder and it is not just a condition of people who tend to be in front of large audiences or who have great responsibility.

The feeling of nervousness in a person with generalized anxiety disorder does not go away and usually gets worse over time. Anxiety disorder can cause sudden panic attacks like the one that happened to the singer, managing to remain completely immobile in the face of a non-existent fear or danger for a considerable period of time

There are an immense number of celebrities, apart from Rihanna, who suffer from this pathology. Among them we can mention Demi Lovato, Johnny Depp, Nicole Kidman, Drew Barrymore, J Balvin, Emma Stone or Selena Gómez. The vast majority of artists who suffer from this disease agree on the feeling of fear produced by being in front of the cameras or in front of a crowd and have decided to speak openly about it to raise awareness in the population that does not yet contemplate that it is disease is real.