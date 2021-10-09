Rihanna confirms with ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 3’ that there is always a place for people in fashion and music

Artists have not resisted taking a leap into the business world, however, only a few managed to make their mark and merge it with the element that brought them to the top: music. A clear example of this is Rihanna. On September 24, the singer from Barbados premiered the show ‘Savage x Fenty Vol.3‘, an unusual parade where Riri vindicated lingerie through a musical show, as well as demonstrated that everything she touches becomes a work of art.

It was in 2018 that Rihanna celebrated the success of her beauty line, Fenty Beauty, with the announcement of the launch of a collection of women’s underwear. The brand would have a clear statement: “no matter what you are, Savage x Fenty, is for you”. And in case their message had not remained long enough, as well as to promote it, they did a show — never seen before in the industry — because it unites fashion, dance, music, art and life in one.

Related news

Rihanna proves lingerie should be inclusive like music in ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 3’

For your recent ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 ‘, the singer chose the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles to mount her 50-minute show that takes place between the corridors, floors and the elevator, which work to separate the different segments of the show. The first part of the show starts with the ‘top model’ Cindy Crawford and the singer Jade novah, who give a nod to the sensuality and diversity that we will see throughout the film.

Throughout the show we will see familiar faces from the entertainment world, however, what stands out the most is the wide variety of musical proposals that enliven the event, such as Nas, Ricky Martin, Jasmine Sullivan, Daddy yankee and Normani. For me, the incorporation of reggaeton, pop, R&B and soul in the ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 3‘is the way Rihanna conveys his ideology that everyone is welcome within his collection.









Related news

Instagram @savagexfenty



In music we will always find a song, band or singer that goes more with our way of thinking, and Rihanna wanted to do the same not only with this collection, but also with her entire line of lingerie. In the ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 3’, both women, men and ‘genderqueer’ people will fulfill the desire to feel comfortable, safe and sexy when it comes to wearing underwear. And being sincere, who would not like to have the security that the interpreter of “SM” transmits.

Instagram @savagexfenty

Why is ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 3’ different from Victoria’s Secret shows?

I remember that, in my adolescence, I used to sit every year to watch the parades of Victoria Secret In order to appreciate the performance of the guest stars, however, most of these performances caused guilt and discomfort in me. These sensations were not due to the performance of the artist, much less the models, but were due to the organization and the lack of visibility of real bodies.

I have always been a woman with wide hips and a belly. And yes, for many years I faced criticism or unsolicited comments about “If you lose more weight you would be more …”. So watching the Victoria’s Secret shows turned out to be a masochistic experience for me because on the one hand I enjoyed singing the songs of Selena Gomez — which was part of the Fashion Show 2015—, but on the other, I just wondered “Will I ever have the body of? Adriana Lima?”.

Instagram @savagexfenty

With the arrival of the shows of ‘Savage x Fenty ‘from the hand of Rihanna, those thoughts vanished from my head when it was time to enjoy a lingerie show and the accompanying musical show. I also discovered that anyone can dance and model regardless of their body size or shape. Compared to the Victoria Secret shows, the RiRi show is very clear that all bodies are pieces of art regardless of their appearance. Do not forget to follow us on the social networks of Sónica.mx!