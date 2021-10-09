Reese Witherspoon exudes elegance in a classic black dress

Reese witherspoon She is a declared lover of sober, feminine and above all elegant outfits attached to her style. ladylike at the time of dressing.

And it seems that his character in his new Netflix movie, the romantic comedy Your place or mine, share your fashion sense with her.

At least, this was demonstrated on Wednesday, October 6, when the actress recorded some scenes in a look sophisticated made by a black dress that made you feel like a fantasy

Reese Witherspoon is a style inspiration on the set of her new movie

According to the Daily Mail, the 45-year-old producer was caught on the set of the tape in New York looking fantastic in the elegant wardrobe essential staple.

The star entered the scene wasting beauty and security in a tight round neckline design, long sleeves and knee length.

The little black dress was complemented perfectly with a thick matching belt with a buckle that helped emphasize her waist and thus frame her slim figure.

Likewise, the wardrobe department raised the attire with a pair of original black heels adorned with feminine bows In the back.

The flattering outfit total black of Witherspoon for the film was completed with a stylish Onyx leather mini bag and discreet pieces of gold jewelry.









Regarding the beauty look, the artist looked ultra glamorous with her blonde hair styled with Hollywood waves and a soft makeup focused on highlighting your look.

In the filming images, Reese could also be seen wearing some comfortable beige boots to film those scenes where your stilettos they were out of the shot.

With this style, Witherspoon advanced that will undoubtedly inspire us with the looks of his character in this movie starring with Ashton Kutcher.

Filming Your place or mine It started on October 2. The artist announced the news in a post on Instagram along with several photos from the first day of filming.

“Going back to my rom-com roots! Let’s do this!”, wrote Witherspoon, who also serves as the film’s producer, in describing the post.

Your place or mine is a comedy written by the screenwriter of The Devil Wears Prada, Aline Brosh McKenna. The writer also directs this film in her directorial debut.

