Presidential Plane and Risk in the Air: air emergency protocols.

Presidential plane

” and “Risk in the air”, Films that will seek a place to take over the screen of Aztec 7 and only you have the power to decide which of these two fascinating tapes will be the winner.

However, both films have things in common, since all the action happens while they are in the air and it is here where the protagonists take relevance, since they have to act before the air emergency of the hijacking of their respective flights.

While in ‘Presidential Plane’ the president of the United States, James marshall (interpreted by Harrison ford) together with his family and other workers, they have to face a group of terrorists who take control of their plane; in ‘Risk in the air’ the ex-convict Cameron poe (embodied by Nicolas Cage}, who has just been paroled, will be involved in an air hijacking at the hands of a group of prisoners, and his job will be to prevent criminals from attacking the crew and crashing.

Apparently, it is not easy to act in an emergency situation, much less if you are in the heights, so James and Cameron steeled themselves and in a matter of seconds they devised them to fight the bad guys, get out alive and save their own.

It sounds like a very simple task, but in real life what protocols are they still in this type of case?

Although the airlines have strict security measures that are difficult to circumvent, the truth is that there are those who manage to take control of the airplanes and commit their misdeeds, but below we will let you know the protocols or action plans in case of experiencing an air emergency of that magnitude.

And the most important thing is to try to stay calm and not enter panic, as this will avoid causing more alarm among all passengers. Those who will be in charge of communicating the emergency / kidnapping will be the pilot, as there is a procedure that any airline must actuate.









It’s about a secret code that each company assigns to a certain situation in the heights, it could be from a 0000 to a 7777 and when the controllers see it in the Radar, at that moment they take action on the matter and notify the authorities, without the need for the pilot to say it over the radio, since they try to act with all possible discretion.

In addition to this, there are trainings that staff should take in cases like these and although they do them every six months, the truth is that such training depends on each airline.

Okay, for now don’t be nervous and let the heroes of this

