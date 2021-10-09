Photos of this week’s celebrities on Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer have taken to the streets to support women’s right to abortion. The actresses joined one of more than 600 marches that took place over the weekend in the United States to protest against the laws that conservative states like Texas have passed to restrict abortion. The comedian has written: “I do not have a uterus and she is pregnant, but we are here.” The protagonist of The Hunger Games, who is already looking pregnant, held a sign: “Women cannot be free if they do not control their bodies.”

The strangest photo of the week has starred the artist Grimes: she reading the Communist manifesto by Karl Marx after his break with billionaire Elon Musk was made public. “I was really stressed that the paparazzi would not stop chasing me, but then I realized that it was an opportunity to troll them,” he explained.

And the truest picture has been shared by actress Shannen Doherty, who wanted to join Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The protagonist of Feeling of living has posted a photo of how he looked when he was receiving chemotherapy, which caused him to bleed from the nose. “Finding the humor helped me overcome what seemed impossible,” he has written next to another photo in which he appears in a cookie monster pajamas that a friend gave him.

Other images that the week has left are that of Maribel Verdú with her twin sisters, Carlota and Marina, five years younger; the romantic moment of Beyoncé and Jay Z, and Maceo, the son that Halle Berry has with Olivier Martínez, who has turned eight.




























