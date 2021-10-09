Sunday, October 10, 2021
PHOTOS: Memo Aponte is destroyed for his version of the 'Squid Game': "It's disgusting"

By Sonia Gupta

Mexico City.- For some time Memo Aponte has been on everyone’s lips, but not for good things, since every time film or Serie becomes popular, the youtuber it does trend on Twitter for his strange representations of them.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

This fact was seen a few months ago with the premiere of Cruella when he published Photographs and videos of your own ‘cosplay‘of the wicked fashion designer, interpreted by Emma Stone.




Recently, a Serie from Netflix it reached the top of the top 10 of all the countries; The Squid Game, is korean history managed to meet the expectations of users of the streaming platform, since, it presents to characters frescoes that people can relate to, as most of them have economic problems, reason why they risk their lives in this bizarre competition.

Reason, why Memo Aponte could not avoid doing his own ‘cosplay’ of this dark series and as expected, Twitter users did not receive this version well, mainly because his work includes several short people, something that was highlighted in several comments.

Some people decided to stop wondering why the voice actor He did this type of cosplay and they preferred to take it with greater humor.

And you, what do you think about the strange ‘cosplay’ of Aponte?

