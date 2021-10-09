Paparazzi removes Photoshop from a photo of Rihanna in a bikini and the change is shocking

The famous Barbadian singer Rihanna It is known worldwide for its musical successes and its incomparable beauty, managing to dazzle all its fans for more than a decade. Drake’s ex for a while She has been involved in endless controversies due to changes in her weight and her new, curvy figure.

It has been neglected!

A large number of users in Social media has reacted negatively to a leaked photo without Photoshop of the 33-year-old singer. In the photo you can see the interpreter of Love on the brain, completely relaxed, enjoying the summer with a beautiful bikini with tropical print and a body chain that frames her waist. In the unedited image you can clearly see the singer with a few extra kilos, wearing her stretch marks and the much hated “orange peel”.

The networks were very critical of Rihanna

When the recent images of the singer came to light, her detractors on social networks did not hesitate to criticize when it comes to her appearance and unscrupulously commented that she has gained weight and looks unrecognizable. His haters attacked him mercilessly making a lot of comments against him.: “What happened to her, she wasn’t like that”, “Rihanna stopped worrying about her appearance” or “Oops, I don’t like how she looks” these are just some of the comments the singer received in relation to that photograph .









The artist was harshly criticized for her curvy figure. However, she has commented on several occasions that she does not gives importance to the criticism it receives daily as long as she feels happy and full, indicating that a balance between personal and work matters is needed to continue to be successful.

The famous star has decided to show himself to the world as he is, driven by the Body positive movement which is currently at its peak

It is for this reason that the artist has made the most of her new look, highlighting the importance of acceptance and inclusion, leaving aside all the prejudices that exist in relation to the concept of beauty. The celebrity launched her own line of Savage x Fenty lingerie whose main concept is beauty in all its shapes, sizes, colors and genders. Thanks to this investment the artist has managed to establish herself as the world’s most millionaire music star, reaching a fortune of around 1.7 billion dollars.

Despite the aesthetics of the entertainment industry still preferring photos with a lot of filters and edits, the artist has not hesitated for a second to emphasize the value of people beyond their physical appearance, becoming an example of overcoming, acceptance and self-love for a large number of people and without a doubt the criticism received has not harmed the successful singer at all.