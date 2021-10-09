‘Nine perfect strangers’: Nicole Kidman, psychedelia and little else

After the success of ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ recovers the winning combo that then formed David E. Kelly (creator and screenwriter), Nicole Kidman and the writers Liane Moriarty to tell us a story about the obsessive search for well-being and overcoming traumas, which works well as drama but slips when she flirts with him. thriller.

We live under a constant barrage of advice and recommendations that push us towards the pursuit of maximum physical and mental well-being. Intermittent fasting, vitamin shakes, meditation, running, walking, being happy always and everywhere … perfect minds in perfect bodies. Nothing seems sufficient to satisfy an urge that, in its proper measure, is clearly beneficial but which, when pushed to the limit, can lead to obsession. ‘Nine perfect strangers’, the Hulu miniseries that in Spain we can see in Amazon Prime Video, it moves in this area.

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, tells the story of nine people, all of them with personal problems of varying severity, who go to a kind of sanitarium run by an enlightened wellness guru, Masha (Nicole Kidman), to overcome trauma as diverse as the death of a child, a divorce, the midlife crisis or addiction to opiums.









Masha promises her clients a transformative experience; what he does not tell them, at least at first, is that This transformation will come from the hand of a cocktail of psychedelic and experimental drugs of their own making and a frosty protocol that contemplates some experiences, let’s say, extreme. Like that old saying that to show off you have to suffer.

The series, of eight chapters, advances in parallel to the book although its endings are very different. The novel delves further into the thriller And he does it boldly even though the result is somewhat grotesque. The series, however, remains in no man’s land. It starts out as a drama with touches of humor and it doesn’t work out badly there, but it does water as soon as it explores the parts most related to Masha’s mysterious past. In the end, the series leaves a feeling of an unfinished journey, of expectations only half fulfilled.

The fiction manages to sustain itself thanks, above all, to the pull and good work of its protagonists. A cast led by a sometimes too moody and cartoonish Nicole Kidman, and which also include such well-known faces as those of Luke Evans (‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘The alienist’), Melissa McCarthy (‘Gilmore girls’,’ Ghostbusters’) or Michael Shannon (‘The of the water ‘,’ Batman Vs. Superman ‘)