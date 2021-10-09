Nicole Kidman rescues her curly hair on the red carpet

Last night was held in Los Angeles the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Designed by the prestigious architect Renzo Piano, this center will become the largest institution in the United States dedicated to the arts, film sciences, and filmmaking. Faced with such an event, nobody wanted to miss the appointment and we enjoyed a red carpet full of ‘glamor’. Among the star guests, was Nicole Kidman, who made her hair the real star of her look. How? Rescuing the iconic curls I was betting on decades ago.

For years, the Nicole Kidman we have in mind is blonde with straight hair. On some occasion we have seen her walk the red carpet with slight variations, but at most she was betting on waves (more or less marked). Yesterday, the actress he wanted to return to his curly hair and gave us a ‘revival beauty’ on the red carpet that we loved.

From the moment he hit the red carpet, Nicole Kidman she wanted to give her ‘beauty’ look all the prominence. She played with her curly hair, putting it in front of her face, blowing it in the wind, gently pushing it away … We are clear that the actress was excited to give her hair a ‘twist’ again and so were we.

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.







Although in recent years we have seen Nicole Kidman with different looks, in her shows on the red carpet or on television sets she has always opted for straight hair or waves. Since the 2000s We did not see the protagonist of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, her latest series for Prime Video, with such marked curls. During all this stage of his life and the 90s, stage in which he was with Tom Cruise, he bet on these hairstyles. Maybe that’s why he decided to change completely.

Nicole Kidman in 1992.

The occasions in which we have recently seen the actress with curly hair have been on screen. One of the most recent was his character in the hit series ‘The Undoing’, where she wore a striking reddish and curly hair. In her day to day life, Nicole Kidman had given up on the ‘curly’ and yesterday decided to rescue him.

Nicole Kidman playing Grace Graser in

