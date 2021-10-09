Nicolas Cage is mistaken for a homeless man … he was drunk in a Las Vegas bar – El Sol de Hermosillo

The actor Nicolas Cage returns to his old ways and again causes controversy when he was expelled from a bar in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada for arguing with local employees, while he was intoxicated, which generated aggressive behavior against the staff of the establishment and other diners.

Also read: Rafael McGuire uses art to face depression and anxiety

According to a video that circulates on the Internet, the protagonist of the movie “The Legend of the Lost Treasure” is observed sitting in an armchair, dressed in green pants with leopard print, a black shirt and no shoes, customers and staff of the restaurant Lawry’s Prime Rib They recorded him, because at first they believed that he was a homeless man in a drunken state.

During the video Nicolas exchanges words with a blonde woman in a flowered dress, who came over to bring him some sandals; When the actor was finally able to get up, after having ingested whiskey and tequila, he walked towards the exit of the restaurant escorted by the workers, however, being outside, he tried to return, but the employees prevented him.









“We were at the bar at Lawry’s when we noticed what at first we thought was a completely drunk and noisy homeless man. To our surprise, it turned out to be Nicolas Cage,” one of the witnesses shared to the local outlet The Sun.

On the other hand, assistants of the place assured that he was destroyed, he walked barefoot, he fought with the diners and the restaurant staff, who confirmed that he had consumed intoxicating drinks, which is why they asked him to leave the place.

It was in March 2019 when the “60 seconds” actor starred in several incidents while intoxicated, one of them was while applying for a marriage license in court in Las Vegas with his fourth wife Erika Koike.

Receive the news directly on your cell phone! Subscribe to the WhatsApp of El Sol de Hermosillo

After four days he asked to have it canceled, claiming that he was too drunk to understand what he was doing. A month later he was recorded drunk when he sang the classic Prince Purple Rain at karaoke in Los Angeles.