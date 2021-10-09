Saturday, October 9, 2021
HomeCelebrityNetflix prepares a 'spin-off' of 'That' 70s Show '- El Financiero
Celebrity

Netflix prepares a ‘spin-off’ of ‘That’ 70s Show ‘- El Financiero

By Sonia Gupta
0
48




In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is doing a spin-off from the FOX comedy That ’70s Show.

The new program is called That ’90s Show, which is commanded by Bonnie and Terry Turner, creators of the original production (and of other series and cult films, such as The Third Rock of the Sun and Wayne’s World).

According to the site, the original cast are only confirmed Kurtwood smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman); However, the producers do not rule out that the rest of the actors will return with special participations.

The cast consisted of Topher grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Danny Masterson (Steven Hyde), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) and Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso).

“Hello Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, is visiting to their grandparents (Red and Kitty) during the summer, where it joins a new generation of children of Point place under Kitty’s watchful gaze and Red’s stern gaze. sex, the drugs and the Rock And Roll they never die, they just change their clothes ”, details the official synopsis.

That ’70s Show debuted in 1998 and had eight seasons made up of 200 episodes. The program tells the story of a group of friends, based in a Wisconsin town, whose sole purpose is to have fun.

The show inspired another FOX comedy, titled That ’80s Show, which no it is spin-off, but it was based on the format that the filmmakers created.

Netflix asked 10 episodes to conform the First season, what will be directed by Gregg mettler.


Previous articleActresses fight against the imposition of eternal youth
Next articleWorld Animal Day: the 5 quirkiest celebrity pets
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv