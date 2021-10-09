My favorite version of Sherlock Holmes is in a forgotten 80s movie

Sherlock Holmes it is an inexhaustible source of projects for film and television. The iconic detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle He has starred in numerous films and series throughout the history of the audiovisual medium, but in the last decade, the obsession with the character seems to have skyrocketed and the re-readings of his myth have followed one after another.

From blockbuster movies starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law to the BBC television phenomenon Sherlock, going through the new saga Enola Holmes from Millie Bobby Brown or the failed spin-off series The Irregulars, Sherlock’s Victorian universe has taken many forms on screen. But The one that I have proposed to claim today is my favorite version, one that precedes all of them and that, as early as the 1980s, he freely rewrote the history of the Baker Street Hound. I’m talking about that forgotten jewel that is The secret of the pyramid.

Poster for ‘The Secret of the Pyramid’ (Paramount Pictures)

Long before Benedict Cumberbatch became famous as modern Sherlock, and Henry Cavill grabbed the magnifying glass to bring us his own version on Netflix, The secret of the pyramid Originally reinvented Arthur Conan Doyle’s work for audiences in the 80s, rejuvenating Sherlock as the Scottish actor Nicholas Rowe. Titled in English Young Sherlock Holmes (Young Sherlock Holmes) and released in 1985, the film followed in the wake of iconic titles from the same decade such as Indiana Jones or The goonies -which saw the light that same year-, with whom he shared a similar style of adventure, action and mystery with dark overtones.

In back of The secret of the pyramid hiding two of the key names in cinema from the 80s and 90s. The film is directed by Barry levinson (Good morning vietnam, Rain man) and written by Chris Columbus, eminence of family and adventure cinema responsible for the scripts of classics such as Gremlins, The goonies and Adventures in the big city among many others, and later the director of the first two installments of Harry Potter. And if that were not enough, the film has the magic touch of King Midas of Hollywood, Steven Spielberg, who is listed as executive producer alongside his faithful Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy. In other words, the perfect recipe for success. Or not?

The secret of the pyramid is a history of origins that follows a Teen Sherlock investigating mystery at London boarding school, along with his best friend, John Watson (Alan Cox). The film adds a romantic component with the presence of Elizabeth (Sophie Ward), the daughter of Sherlock’s mentor, with whom he is deeply in love. But here the most important thing is the case that occupies them, a wave of strange and ghoulish murders that spread panic in London and lead the budding detective and his friends to get involved in a dark plot of nightmarish hallucinations, apparent suicides, evil cults and, as the title reveals spoiler in Spanish, an Egyptian pyramid hidden under the surface of London.









Although it is based on the characters of Conan Doyle and includes many elements from their mythology (including the “Elementary”), The secret of the pyramid is an original story by Columbus, who used the stories as a guide to create a new mystery, even at the risk of angering the character’s purists. Precursor of current versions such as those mentioned Enola Holmes, which focuses on the detective’s little sister, and The Irregulars, which follows a group of misfits who investigate supernatural cases for Dr. Watson., The secret of the pyramid He has already done the same as them in the 80s, to present Sherlock from a more youthful and adventurous point of view, in the unmistakable tradition of the Spielberg factory and its Amblin Entertainment. Something that, by the way, they repeated a few years later with the Lucasfilm archaeologist in the series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.

Of course, like everything that was made in that decade, this film was far from being a purely children’s product. Despite being classified as an adventure for the whole family, The secret of the pyramid contained very sinister images, disturbing hallucinations and monstrous creatures that twinned it with other titles of the time, very given to creating traumas to the little ones. Although it did not reach the level of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Levinson’s tape he also did not skimp on disturbing moments, constantly approaching terror.

Among other things, Elizabeth imagines being attacked by the undead and buried alive by her uncle, and Watson hallucinates with a legion of living cakes that they force him to eat. And of course, unforgettable is that final act inside the pyramid in which Elizabeth is kidnapped and prepared to be sacrificed by mummifying her while alive., while the disciples sing infernal songs that remain etched in the memory forever; a chilling scene that bears a lot of resemblance to the climax of The temple of doom, although, yes, something less wild.

Despite having an unrivaled team and the main ingredients for success in the 80s, The secret of the pyramid it was a box office flop, raising just $ 19.7 million (€ 17 million; BoxOfficeMojo). With a not-too-large budget of $ 18 million, the studio didn’t lose much money, but it still turned out to be a considerable commercial disappointment, thus foiling any plans for a sequel. In fact, the film ends with a post-credits scene in which the identity of Sherlock’s archenemy was revealed, Moriarty, aiming at a continuation that never existed. A shame

The secret of the pyramid managed to stand out for its -back then- pioneering visual effects, created by Industrial Light & Magic and John Lasseter (future Pixar director). Even the film, which includes the first computer-animated photorealistic character (a gentleman coming to life out of a window), was Oscar nominee for Best Visual Effects in 1985. And while it is undeniable that he has not aged very well, like most fantasy films of the time, his important achievements in that department should not be undermined.

Otherwise, The secret of the pyramid faded from the collective memory and fell into oblivion. Although it has its fans, including myself, I have my doubts when it comes to classifying it as one of those failures that have become cult classics over time, although in my opinion it deserves such a fate. It is simply not popular enough, since it fell in the shadow of other similar titles that did survive time. It should be noted that in 2010, the figure of the adolescent Sherlock was recovered in a series of juvenile novels written by Andrew Lane, but said saga was not connected to the film.

Revisionist in spirit, but faithful to lore created by Conan Doyle and with the overflowing imagination of its esteemed authors, this film was a pioneer in reinventing the classics for the new generations, long before reboots, sequels, and prequels invaded Hollywood, and long before Netflix adapted its fertile universe using the language of Generation Z. In other words, The secret of the pyramid It was ahead of its time and that is why it is worth rescuing (it is available at Filmin) to give it a new chance and continue feeding a sherlockmania that is still very much alive.

