Mila Kunis, Leonardo DiCaprio and celebrities who don’t bathe often – People – Culture

Several stars of Hollywood they have avoided going to the shower frequently for various reasons.

They may appear gleaming on screen and on red carpets, yet in their everyday lives the Daily bath it is not a priority.

Even a few weeks ago a professor at Yale University revealed that he has not bathed for five years because, according to him, it is not necessary.

Meet some of the stars who have confessed their ‘aversion’ to the shower.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Actor couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed that they don’t shower often.

The couple met in childhood, when they starred in ‘That’ 70s show ‘.

I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else

Kunis has participated in films such as ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Bad Mothers’. Kutcher is recognized for his roles in productions such as ‘Two and a Half Men’, ‘Cheaper by the dozen’, ‘The Guardian’ and ‘Jobs’.

The revelation was made on the podcast ‘Armchair Expert’, with Dax Shepard.

“I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else”Kutcher said.

For her part, Kunis assured that when she was a child they did not have Hot water at home. Hence his distancing from the shower that he also applied to his two children.

Given the comments following his statements, Kutcher joked on social networks through a video. In the images, he was surprised to see how water falls from the shower.

Leonardo Dicaprio

The Oscar winner for his starring role in ‘The reborn’ He is a staunch defender of the environment.

“He only showers a couple of days a week to conserve water and considers the deodorant to be unnatural”, told a source close to the magazine ‘The National Enquirer’.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, at the recent Oscar award ceremony.

DiCaprio has a foundation that aims to protect wild spaces on Earth and has funded dozens of projects for that purpose. For example, the man contributed $ 43 million to save the Galapagos Islands.

His work has been recognized by the United Nations and, in fact, he was named ‘Messenger of Peace’ by this international body. He also received the ‘Clinton Global Citizen’ award.

In recent years, their social media posts have focused on spreading information to protect the environment. At some point, he shared the story of Colombian Francisco Vera, the renowned ‘Niño Ambientalista’.

Charlize Theron

Theron received the Oscar award for best actress for his role in the movie ‘Monster’. He has recently appeared on the big screen for productions such as ‘Bombshell’, ‘The Old Guard’ and ‘F9’.









A while ago, the actress told host David Letterman that she could go several days without going near the shower.

“I am a tough girl and I can do without bathing for one week, I’m fine with that”, he mentioned.

Theron, born in South Africa, took the opportunity to comment that she was very pampered because her profession allowed her to travel in the first class of the plane and stay in luxurious hotels. Therefore, he sometimes liked to undertake other trips and adventures.

“When I have a little free time, I like to get dirty, go camping or travel to countries that have no frills. (…) There is a time and a place for everything and, sometimes, there is a time not to bathe “, he sentenced.

Jake gyllenhaal

The actor and producer American filmmaker, aged 40, has consolidated his career with the films ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’, ‘Prisoners’, ‘Everest’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’.

“Every time I find that the bathroom is less necessary”, Gyllenhaal said in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’.

Gyllenhaal has been in ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’, ‘Prisoners’, ‘Everest’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

Every time I find that the bathroom is less necessary

According to him, if you have good manners but bad breath, you will get nowhere.

So it is necessary to be bathed, but doing it often would have harmful effects on your skin.

“I also think there is a whole world out there about not bathing, which is really helpful for skin maintenance. We already clean ourselves naturally “he commented.

Brad Pitt

A few years ago, Brad Pitt was recording ‘Damn bastards’, film directed by Quentin Tarantino. One of his companions was actor Eli Roth, who shared little-known details of Pitt’s hygiene with People magazine.

Brad Pitt at the Screen Actors Guild Awards gala in 2020.

“(Pitt said) when you’re sweating and don’t have time to take a shower, you just grab a baby wipe and rub it under your armpits.”Roth pointed out.

The comment had come about because Pitt had a scene with Roth and told him that he smelled really bad. That is why he made the recommendation to do not bathe when you have long days of filming.

