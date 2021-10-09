Michelle Jenner’s zasca to deny her pregnancy: “Rather, it’s a Mr. Lobster and Potatoes with Eggs”

TOeven though summer is already behind us, Michelle jenner continues to stretch the possibilities of enjoying a day at the beach, as has been recorded through several photos published on his official Instagram account. What the actress could not imagine is that one of them was going to end up unleashing the rumors that she could be pregnant, which has forced her to go out to stop them in a forceful way.

It would be a simple posing in a bikini that would lead more than one to think that Michelle Jenner could be in a state of good hope. Even more so considering that her previous pregnancy, before giving birth to his son Hugo In the summer of 2019, she carried him in the most absolute secrecy, to the point that no one knew that she was going to be a mother until the little one was born.









Perhaps driven by this circumstance, a user would appear to ask him directly about his situation. “Did you drink on board?” I will write in response to the aforementioned photo. However, despite the fact that many did not understand his issue, there would also be voices who did not find the volume of their guts normal.

In view of the debate that would not take long to mount between some followers and others, Michelle Jenner ended up clarify the matter, not without justifying himself to those who thought his gut had taken on a suspicious shape. “Rather it is a Mr. Lobster and potatoes with eggs … and what has been a normal woman’s body,” he wrote bluntly.