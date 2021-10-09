Meryl Streep dresses up as Biden in new trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’

Within the framework of Tudum, in a Netflix fan event held online this Saturday, the streaming service has launched a new preview of one of the most anticipated releases in the remainder of 2022. It is about ‘Don’t look up’, the apocalyptic comedy written and directed by Adam McKay (‘Succession’, ‘The Vice of Power’) which features a luxury cast headed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

It is precisely these four who are the protagonists of this new clip of the film in which the two scientists played by Lawrence and DiCaprio try, without much success, to expose the serious situation to the President of the United States, played by Streep, and her cabinet. And is that a meteor is approaching the Earth directly … although the probabilities of the imminent catastrophe are, according to the politicians, always very relative.









The news that Netflix has announced: from the new ‘Rebelde’ to the spin off of ‘Vikings’

“Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), make an astonishing discovery: there is a comet orbiting in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Seemingly warning humanity about a planet-killer the size of Everest is awkward.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of The Daily Rip, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

There are only six months left until the comet’s impact, but managing the news stream and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up? “, reads the synopsis.

Don’t look up It will be released on December 10 in theaters and a couple of weeks later, on December 24, it will be available on Netflix.