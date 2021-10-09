Megan Fox wears a new look and manages to hide her gray hair

Actress and model Megan Fox dazzled the whole internet by appearing on social media wearing a new look with an ashy tone in his hair that manages to hide the gray hair that he could have at 35 years of age; If you have gray hair, they will look like a touch-up in your new color.

Other artists like Andie MacDowell, who has had important characters on Netflix, have also chosen to resort to a new hair color that consists of a platinum tone, it is the new fashion!

One of the last appearances of the American model was at the 2021 VMAs, where Megan, in a transparent dress, was the envy of all those present on the red carpet of the important event.

Megan Fox wears a new look in ash tone

The model wore a new hair color

One of the characteristics of the actress has been her black hair that she has worn since she began her artistic career but for the first time she resorted to a different tone that fell in love with her fans who highlighted her beauty.









Platinum hair dye is very difficult to achieve and more so for women who have a black tone; The bleaching and care process is complicated, since it is sought not to mistreat it more and it is recommended to go with a professional to achieve this look.

Machine Gun Kelly’s current girlfriend looks even younger, because in the image she posted on her Instagram account, she is seen wearing a perfect makeup that highlights her eyes.

What operations does Megan Fox have?

Megan underwent several cosmetic surgeries

It is said that the model underwent various surgeries to look even more beautiful, and here in The Truth News, we will say what they are:

Eyelid surgery

Rhinoplasty

Cheek implants

Breast implants

Botox application

Skin rejuvenation

Injections in the lips

Being one of the most beautiful women in the industry led her to live ugly experiences, so Megan Fox spoke about the sex she has experienced in Hollywood, which is why she stayed away for a while.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!