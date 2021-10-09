Megan Fox shows why she is the queen of Instagram

Megan Fox was chosen to star in the movie “Johnny and Clyde.” This future thriller is described as a reinvention of the infamous Bonnie and Clyde characters. In addition to the 34-year-old American actress, the film will feature the singer and actor Tyson Ritter.

“I am very excited that Megan play Alana, “director Chad A. Verdi said in a statement.” She is a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no one else could. I love Tyson’s energy and I can’t wait for him and Megan to go head-to-head. “

A few hours ago, Megan fox He shared a photograph on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers from all over the planet. In the aforementioned pic you can see the native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States displaying all her beauty before the camera. The American beauty wore a muscular violet, her hair loose and dyed blonde; and a glam make up.

“This is what the devil’s daughter looks like. #JohnnyAndClyde arrives in the spring of 2022 ”was the simple and promotional text that he chose Fox epigraph to accompany his recent snapshot in the popular network of the camera.









Source: Instagram Megan Fox

As expected, this post whose only protagonist is the Machine Gun Kelly couple quickly received a large number of likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 1.8 million hearts. In addition, the protagonist of “Transformers” received thousands of comments from her followers, most of them praise and affection towards her magnificent physical figure, from her most loyal followers.