Saturday, October 9, 2021
Megan Fox shows why she is the queen of Instagram

By Sonia Gupta
Megan Fox was chosen to star in the movie “Johnny and Clyde.” This future thriller is described as a reinvention of the infamous Bonnie and Clyde characters. In addition to the 34-year-old American actress, the film will feature the singer and actor Tyson Ritter.

“I am very excited that Megan play Alana, “director Chad A. Verdi said in a statement.” She is a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no one else could. I love Tyson’s energy and I can’t wait for him and Megan to go head-to-head. “

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
